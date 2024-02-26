Real Sociedad vs Paris Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Real Sociedad and Paris meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 5 March.

Real Sociedad vs Paris at a glance When: Tuesday 5 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Reala Arena, San Sebastián

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

What do you need to know?

Paris took control of the tie in the first leg in France as second-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola gave them a commanding 2-0 victory. Luis Enrique's charges will feel confident of getting the job done in Spain and reaching a first Champions League quarter-final since the 2020/21 season.

However, a well-drilled and resilient La Real side will hope the atmosphere generated by their home support can inspire them to make a dramatic comeback. As their coach Imanol Alguacil said after the first leg, "If we can play like we did in the first half at home, then we will have our opportunities. We will be able to stand up, compete and make it really difficult for Paris."

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Real Sociedad

Predicted line-ups

Form guide

Real Sociedad

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLLDD﻿

Most recent result: Real Sociedad 1-3 Villarreal, 23/02, Spanish La Liga﻿

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW

Most recent result: Paris 1-1 Rennes, 25/02, French Ligue 1﻿

Expert predictions

Alexandra Jonson, Real Sociedad reporter

Not many teams of Real Sociedad's size would travel to the Parc des Princes and go head to head with Paris in the way La Real did, especially in the first half. Despite leaving with a 2-0 defeat that hurt, they returned to San Sebastián with their heads held high. This tie will be extremely difficult to turn around, but it doesn't feel impossible. Paris showed they are a level above in the first leg, but Alguacil's men also proved that they can compete. There's everything still to play for in the return leg.

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

Paris were much more purposeful in the first leg and they soon made their superiority count after half-time. Mbappé's early finish had a calming influence on his team, but it also served as a sucker punch to the opposition. The midfielders began to win their duels and Barcola's fine goal ensured Luis Enrique's men take a healthy lead to San Sebastián. It was an assured performance and the sign of a youthful side growing in maturity.

What the coaches say

Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad coach: "I was proud of us until we conceded that first goal. Until then, I think we played a really good game. And even if we didn't concede that, the result could have been the same. But until we gave away that goal, I was really happy and proud. Now we have to be positive and keep dreaming."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "When you look at the first half, it was hard to imagine that we would win this game 2-0. We already knew the level that Real Sociedad play at. They finished top of their group and they're a team that's been playing together for many years. You can imagine the pressure we'll be under in San Sebastián and the difficulty of the task ahead."