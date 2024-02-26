Bayern vs Lazio Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Bayern and Lazio meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 5 March.

Bayern vs Lazio at a glance When: Tuesday 5 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Bayern vs Lazio on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Lazio are dreaming of a first Champions League quarter-final since the 1999/2000 season after talisman Ciro Immobile's second-half penalty was enough to secure an impressive 1-0 first-leg victory over Bayern, who were reduced to ten men when Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the incident which led to the spot kick.

The Serie A side still have a lot to do in Munich, however: Bayern haven't lost a home Champions League game since 2020/21 (W10 D3) and have made it to at least the final eight in 11 of the last 12 campaigns. "We're still in this tie and they come to our stadium in a few weeks," forward Harry Kane said after the first leg. "We have to look forward and try to turn our momentum around."

Highlights: Lazio 1-0 Bayern

Predicted line-ups

Bayern: to follow

Suspended: TBC

Misses next match if booked: TBC

Lazio: to follow

Suspended: TBC

Misses next match if booked: TBC

Form guide

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLLLWW﻿

Most recent result: Bayern 2-1 Leipzig, 24/02, German Bundesliga﻿

German Bundesliga table

Lazio

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLD﻿

Most recent result: Torino 0-2 Lazio, 22/02, Italian Serie A﻿

Italian Serie A table

Expert predictions

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

Lazio rubbed more salt in Bayern's wounds in the first leg on another frustrating night for the German record title holders, who didn't manage to hit the target with any of their 17 shots. The aim this term was to go beyond the quarter-finals for the first time in four seasons, but now a berth in that stage of the competition is at risk.

Francesco Corda, Lazio reporter

The first leg was a night to remember for Lazio: they secured a valuable win against Bayern and can continue to dream of a quarter-final place. After being on the back foot in the first half, Maurizio Sarri's team took the initiative after the break and grasped their opportunity when it came along via Immobile's penalty. A match prepared for and played out perfectly by the Biancocelesti.

What the coaches say

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We're frustrated and angry about the defeat. I'm not sure why we lost our conviction in the second half, but we did and then we fell behind. I can't explain it because we told the team to maintain their intensity and be even braver going forward, but we seemed to lose face at the start of the half."

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach: "It is the victory of application, of moments of suffering. There is satisfaction because we beat one of the strongest teams in Europe, but there's also regret because the scoreline could have been bigger. I liked the compactness and spirit of the team; we moved with one brain and that is important. We knew there would be difficult moments but also opportunities, and we took one."