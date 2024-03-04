Champions League round of 16 second legs: Possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and which ones are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 5 March

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Galán, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Traoré; Merino, Zubimendi, Méndez; Oyarzabal, André Silva, Kubo

Out: Elustondo (toe), Odriozola (knee), Carlos Fernández (knee)

Doubtful: Barrenetxea (back)

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernández; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Škriniar (ankle)﻿, Asensio (hamstring)

Doubtful: none

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Müller, Musiala; Kane

Out: Upamecano (suspended), Coman (hamstring), Peretz (knee), Sarr (knee)

Doubtful: Gnabry (groin), Sané (groin)

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Felipe Anderson

Out: Patric (groin)

Doubtful: Rovella (hernia)

Wednesday 6 March

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Álvarez; Haaland

Out: Grealish (groin)

Doubtful: Gvardiol (ankle)

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Meling; Mattsson, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Achouri, Cornelius, Elyounoussi

Out: Khocholava (knee), Sander (knee), Lerager (unspecified)﻿

Doubtful: Claesson (unspecified)

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee)

Doubtful: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Henrichs, Lukeba, Orbán, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Šeško

Out: Simakan (suspended), Klostermann (hip)

Doubtful: none

Tuesday 12 March

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Out: Timber (knee), Jesus (knee)

Doubtful: Tomiyasu (calf), Zinchenko (calf), Partey (hamstring)

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell; Varela, Nico González, Pepê; Francisco Conceição, Evanilson, Galeno

Out: Marcano (knee), Zaidu (knee)

Doubtful: none

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez; João Cancelo, Christensen, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Out: Balde (torn muscle), Gavi (knee), Pedri (thigh)

Doubtful: De Jong (ankle), Alonso (match fitness)

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Wednesday 13 March

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lino, Hermoso, Gabriel, Witsel, Marcos Llorente; Barrios, Koke, De Paul; Morata, Depay

Out: Lemar (Achilles), Azpilicueta (knee)

Doubtful: Griezmann (ankle), Giménez (thigh)

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Dortmund: Meyer; Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi, Füllkrug

Out: Schlotterbeck (suspended), Kobel (muscular), Nmecha (hip), Haller (ankle)

Doubtful: none

PSV: Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

Out: Ledezma (match fitness), Lang (hamstring)

Doubtful: none

