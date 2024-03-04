UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League round of 16 second legs: Possible line-ups and team news

Monday, March 4, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the round of 16 second leg line-ups.

Felipe Anderson in training with Lazio on Monday
Felipe Anderson in training with Lazio on Monday Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and which ones are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 5 March

Real Sociedad vs Paris

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Galán, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Traoré; Merino, Zubimendi, Méndez; Oyarzabal, André Silva, Kubo
Out: Elustondo (toe), Odriozola (knee), Carlos Fernández (knee)
Doubtful: Barrenetxea (back)

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernández; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Škriniar (ankle)﻿, Asensio (hamstring)
Doubtful: none

Bayern vs Lazio

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Out: Upamecano (suspended), Coman (hamstring), Peretz (knee), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: Gnabry (groin), Sané (groin)

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Felipe Anderson
Out: Patric (groin)
Doubtful: Rovella (hernia)

Wednesday 6 March

Man City vs Copenhagen

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Álvarez; Haaland
Out: Grealish (groin)
Doubtful: Gvardiol (ankle)

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Meling; Mattsson, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Achouri, Cornelius, Elyounoussi
Out: Khocholava (knee), Sander (knee), Lerager (unspecified)﻿
Doubtful: Claesson (unspecified)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee)
Doubtful: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Henrichs, Lukeba, Orbán, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Simakan (suspended), Klostermann (hip)
Doubtful: none

Tuesday 12 March

Arsenal vs Porto

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Out: Timber (knee), Jesus (knee)
Doubtful: Tomiyasu (calf), Zinchenko (calf), Partey (hamstring)

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell; Varela, Nico González, Pepê; Francisco Conceição, Evanilson, Galeno
Out: Marcano (knee), Zaidu (knee)
Doubtful: none

Barcelona vs Napoli

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez; João Cancelo, Christensen, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Out: Balde (torn muscle), Gavi (knee), Pedri (thigh)
Doubtful: De Jong (ankle), Alonso (match fitness)

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: none

Wednesday 13 March

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lino, Hermoso, Gabriel, Witsel, Marcos Llorente; Barrios, Koke, De Paul; Morata, Depay
Out: Lemar (Achilles), Azpilicueta (knee)
Doubtful: Griezmann (ankle), Giménez (thigh)

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Out: none
Doubtful: none

Dortmund vs PSV

Dortmund: Meyer; Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi, Füllkrug
Out: Schlotterbeck (suspended), Kobel (muscular), Nmecha (hip), Haller (ankle)
Doubtful: none

PSV: Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
Out: Ledezma (match fitness), Lang (hamstring)
Doubtful: none

Monday, March 4, 2024