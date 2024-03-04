Champions League round of 16 second legs: Possible line-ups and team news
Monday, March 4, 2024
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the round of 16 second leg line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and which ones are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 5 March
Real Sociedad vs Paris
Real Sociedad: Remiro; Galán, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Traoré; Merino, Zubimendi, Méndez; Oyarzabal, André Silva, Kubo
Out: Elustondo (toe), Odriozola (knee), Carlos Fernández (knee)
Doubtful: Barrenetxea (back)
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernández; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Out: Kimpembe (Achilles), Škriniar (ankle), Asensio (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Bayern vs Lazio
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Out: Upamecano (suspended), Coman (hamstring), Peretz (knee), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: Gnabry (groin), Sané (groin)
Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Felipe Anderson
Out: Patric (groin)
Doubtful: Rovella (hernia)
Wednesday 6 March
Man City vs Copenhagen
Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Álvarez; Haaland
Out: Grealish (groin)
Doubtful: Gvardiol (ankle)
Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Meling; Mattsson, Falk, Diogo Gonçalves; Achouri, Cornelius, Elyounoussi
Out: Khocholava (knee), Sander (knee), Lerager (unspecified)
Doubtful: Claesson (unspecified)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo
Out: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee)
Doubtful: none
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Henrichs, Lukeba, Orbán, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Šeško
Out: Simakan (suspended), Klostermann (hip)
Doubtful: none
Tuesday 12 March
Arsenal vs Porto
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Out: Timber (knee), Jesus (knee)
Doubtful: Tomiyasu (calf), Zinchenko (calf), Partey (hamstring)
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell; Varela, Nico González, Pepê; Francisco Conceição, Evanilson, Galeno
Out: Marcano (knee), Zaidu (knee)
Doubtful: none
Barcelona vs Napoli
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez; João Cancelo, Christensen, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Out: Balde (torn muscle), Gavi (knee), Pedri (thigh)
Doubtful: De Jong (ankle), Alonso (match fitness)
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Østigård, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Wednesday 13 March
Atlético de Madrid vs Inter
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lino, Hermoso, Gabriel, Witsel, Marcos Llorente; Barrios, Koke, De Paul; Morata, Depay
Out: Lemar (Achilles), Azpilicueta (knee)
Doubtful: Griezmann (ankle), Giménez (thigh)
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Dortmund vs PSV
Dortmund: Meyer; Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi, Füllkrug
Out: Schlotterbeck (suspended), Kobel (muscular), Nmecha (hip), Haller (ankle)
Doubtful: none
PSV: Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
Out: Ledezma (match fitness), Lang (hamstring)
Doubtful: none