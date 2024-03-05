UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League round of 16 week three in photos

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Take a look at the story of the third week of the round of 16 through our photo gallery, presented by OPPO.

This season, UEFA.com will again be telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.

Here we take a look at how the third week of the round of 16 panned out, brought to you by OPPO.

 

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, March 5, 2024