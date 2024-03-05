Champions League round of 16 week three in photos
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Article summary
Take a look at the story of the third week of the round of 16 through our photo gallery, presented by OPPO.
Article top media content
Article body
This season, UEFA.com will again be telling the story of every UEFA Champions League game through our matchweek photo gallery.
Here we take a look at how the third week of the round of 16 panned out, brought to you by OPPO.
- Matchday 1 in photos
- Matchday 2 in photos
- Matchday 3 in photos
- Matchday 4 in photos
- Matchday 5 in photos
- Matchday 6 in photos
- Round of 16 first legs: Week one in photos
- Round of 16 first legs: Week two in photos