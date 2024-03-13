What to look out for in Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 second legs

We already know six of the quarter-finalists in this season's UEFA Champions League, and the remaining two will be decided once the last tranche of ties are concluded.

Here are some key talking points ahead of Wednesday's round of 16 second legs.

Round of 16 schedule

This week's fixtures

Tuesday 12 March

Arsenal vs Porto

Barcelona vs Napoli

Wednesday 13 March

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter

Dortmund vs PSV

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Inter's front men with point to prove

For all the talk of Inter's impressive attacking duo of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez being the main threat to Atlético de Madrid, in the end it was veteran forward Marko Arnautović who settled the first leg in Milan. The former Stoke and West Ham man came off the bench to make all the difference, firing home the winner with 11 minutes to go.

Arnautović, however, has been ruled out of the second leg with injury, meaning Thuram and Martínez will once more be seen as the Nerazzurri's main potential source for goals. Can they make an impact at the Estadio Metropolitano and do enough to get their side through to the quarter-finals?

Player of the Match: Arnautović's Inter winner

Malen looks to haunt PSV again

It just had to be Donyell Malen who opened the scoring for Dortmund against his former club in the first leg in Eindhoven. The Dutch forward, who broke through at PSV before his move to Germany in 2021, refused to celebrate after his powerful top-corner finish put BVB ahead just beyond the 20-minute mark.

PSV fought back, and in Luuk de Jong they have a striker who guarantees goals – his second-half penalty to level the tie was his 28th of the season in all competitions. So, which of these former European champions will progress? Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck seems confident that home advantage will see his side over the line. "There will be 80,000 people there on a Champions League night," he said. "We are unbeatable there."

Emre Can: 'Dortmund will come back better'

Further ahead

The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place on Friday 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland.