Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Six Dortmund players feature in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week for the the second week of round of 16 second legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points
Defenders
Niklas Süle (Dortmund) – 6 points
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 10 points
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 9 points
Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 8 points
Midfielders
Jerdy Schouten (PSV) – 6 points
Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid) – 6 points
Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 6 points
Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) – 13 points
Forwards
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 8 points
Memphis Depay (Atlético de Madrid) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.