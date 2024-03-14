Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points

Defenders

Niklas Süle (Dortmund) – 6 points

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 10 points

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 9 points

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 8 points

Midfielders

Jerdy Schouten (PSV) – 6 points

Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid) – 6 points

Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 6 points

Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) – 13 points

Forwards

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 8 points

Memphis Depay (Atlético de Madrid) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.