Priceless Moments of the week: Raya's heroics, Cubarsí's big night, Sancho's return

Check out the achievements, underdog stories, late drama and rising stars that defined this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Raya pulls the stops out for Arsenal

Goalkeeper David Raya was Arsenal's hero on Tuesday night, making penalty shoot-out saves from Wendell and Galeno as the Gunners squeezed past Porto to make it to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. "David Raya was brilliant," said Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. "Credit to him. He basically won us the game with those two stops."

The English media, meanwhile, picked up on the reaction of Aaron Ramsdale – Raya's rival for the first-team goalkeeping slot at Arsenal. "The first person to get over to congratulate him was Aaron Ramsdale," pointed out former Gunners player Theo Walcott. "It just shows the togetherness in this team." As Raya himself said in October: "At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing."

Cubarsí, 17, sparkles on Champions League debut

Barcelona's determination to give young players a chance paid off once more as they edged out Napoli on Tuesday, with 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí named Player of the Match on his Champions League debut. "An outstanding game for the youngster," said UEFA's technical observer. "Defensively strong, and very brave in the build-up – qualities that are not easy in such a big game."

If his inexperience did not show on the pitch, Cubarsí was every bit an excited kid in his post-match interview as he gushed over his first time on the highest European stage. "Honestly, it has been one of the greatest days of my life," he told UEFA.com. Last time Barcelona made it to the last eight in this competition, Cubarsí was 13.

Sancho back among the goals

May 2021 was the last time that Jadon Sancho scored in front of the home Dortmund fans before his move to Manchester United. But having returned to the German club on loan in January, the English forward picked the perfect moment to get back among the goals at the BVB Stadion on Wednesday, taking just three minutes before his low driven effort gave his side the aggregate lead in a tie they would eventually win 3-1 against PSV.

"I've always got a special place for Borussia Dortmund," he said after full-time. "This is where I made my name. I've got to be grateful to them and my team-mates for believing in me." Sancho could yet go on to create even more special memories in the quarter-finals.

Simeone's extraordinary Atlético record

Atlético's round of 16 second leg against Inter on Wednesday was Diego Simeone's 50th home match in the Champions League as a coach. He will not have had many more memorable ones after his side battled from 2-0 down on aggregate to defeat Inter in a penalty shoot-out, with Simeone progressing to his seventh Champions League quarter-final in charge of the club. He is yet to lose a home knockout game in the tournament.

"Our people, our fans, make the difference at our stadium," he said. "The whole world could see that, and it made our players raise their game today against an incredible opponent. Koke gave his all out there, and [Antoine] Griezmann went on playing until he couldn't run any more. Memphis [Depay] came on and showed up when we really needed him. This is what we needed. Reaching the last eight might seem easy, but it isn't."