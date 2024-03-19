Arsenal vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Arsenal and Bayern.
Article body
Arsenal and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 9 April.
Arsenal vs Bayern at a glance
When: Tuesday 9 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Arsenal Stadium, London
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayern on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
TEXT.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: to follow
Suspended: TBC
Misses next match if booked: TBC
Bayern: to follow
Suspended: TBC
Misses next match if booked: TBC
Form guide
Arsenal
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLLWW
Where they stand: ??? in ???, ??? Cup semi-finals, ??? League Cup ???
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLLWW
Where they stand: ??? in ???, ??? Cup semi-finals, ??? League Cup ???
Expert predictions
Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter
To follow
James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "???."
Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "???."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.