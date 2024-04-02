Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 9 April.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City at a glance When: Tuesday 9 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg﻿

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on TV

What do you need to know?

Carlo Ancelotti's 200th Champions League game as a coach promises to be a classic after Real Madrid and Manchester City were pitched together in the knockout stages for the fourth time in five seasons. The momentum has ebbed and flowed across those meetings too, with City winning both legs in the 2019/20 round of 16 and then overwhelming the 14-time winners in last season's semi-finals.

Madrid's lone aggregate triumph was the most dramatic though, Rodrygo's last-gasp double taking their 2021/22 semi-final to extra time, during which Karim Benzema struck the decisive blow. The Merengues will be hoping to summon the spirit of that night at the Santiago Bernabéu as they eye a 12th successive quarter-final victory.

Man City vs Real Madrid previous meetings

Predicted line-ups

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Vinícius Júnior

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias

All Real Madrid's goals in 2023/24 Champions League

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDW﻿

Most recent result: Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club, 31/03, Spanish La Liga

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWW﻿

Most recent result: Man City 0-0 Arsenal, 31/03, English Premier League

All Man City's goals in 2023/24 Champions League

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

Steve Bates, Man City reporter

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "The idea is to win the competition, and for that you have to beat the best. City may be one of the best in Europe at the moment. It will be tough but if you want to be European champions, you have to eliminate City. It's going to be a great quarter-final and we'll play it with confidence."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Bellingham's impact has been massive. It's a different team from last season. His influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it. Facing Real Madrid is always a tough challenge, nobody can deny it. They are an exceptional club and in this competition they can control many things with the experience they have in the past."