Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 9 April.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City at a glance
When: Tuesday 9 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Carlo Ancelotti's 200th Champions League game as a coach promises to be a classic after Real Madrid and Manchester City were pitched together in the knockout stages for the fourth time in five seasons. The momentum has ebbed and flowed across those meetings too, with City winning both legs in the 2019/20 round of 16 and then overwhelming the 14-time winners in last season's semi-finals.
Madrid's lone aggregate triumph was the most dramatic though, Rodrygo's last-gasp double taking their 2021/22 semi-final to extra time, during which Karim Benzema struck the decisive blow. The Merengues will be hoping to summon the spirit of that night at the Santiago Bernabéu as they eye a 12th successive quarter-final victory.
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid: To follow
Suspended: None
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Vinícius Júnior
Man City: To follow
Suspended: None
Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias
Form guide
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDW
Most recent result: Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Club, 31/03, Spanish La Liga
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWW
Most recent result: Man City 0-0 Arsenal, 31/03, English Premier League
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
To follow
Steve Bates, Man City reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "The idea is to win the competition, and for that you have to beat the best. City may be one of the best in Europe at the moment. It will be tough but if you want to be European champions, you have to eliminate City. It's going to be a great quarter-final and we'll play it with confidence."
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Bellingham's impact has been massive. It's a different team from last season. His influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it. Facing Real Madrid is always a tough challenge, nobody can deny it. They are an exceptional club and in this competition they can control many things with the experience they have in the past."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.