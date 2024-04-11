Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Six different clubs feature in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week for the quarter-final first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 3 points
Defenders
Ben White (Arsenal) – 5 points
Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) – 6 points
Joško Gvardiol (Man City) – 11 points
Midfielders
Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 9 points
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Vitinha (Paris) – 9 points
Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) – 10 points
Phil Foden (Man City) – 11 points
Forwards
Raphinha (Barcelona) – 13 points
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.