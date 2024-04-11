Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 3 points

Defenders

Ben White (Arsenal) – 5 points

Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) – 6 points

Joško Gvardiol (Man City) – 11 points

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 9 points

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Vitinha (Paris) – 9 points

Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) – 10 points

Phil Foden (Man City) – 11 points

Forwards

Raphinha (Barcelona) – 13 points

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.