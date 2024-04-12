Priceless Moments of the week: Trossard and Foden continue streaks, Pedri and Griezmann pass masters

Check out the achievements, rising stars and stand-out moments that defined this week's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Trossard's home run

Scoring in the Champions League is never to be sniffed at, but for Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard it's "especially nice in front of your home fans".

The Belgian international's second-half equaliser against Bayern, created by the superb awareness of Gabriel Jesus, cancelled out Harry Kane's penalty to rebalance the Gunners' last-eight tie.

The 29-year-old has now scored in each of his first four home matches in the Champions League. Indeed, this makes him only the fourth player in the history of the competition to record this feat – along with Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus), Frédéric Kanouté (Sevilla) and Oscar (Chelsea).

Highlights: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern

Foden's star continues to rise

When Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for the first half of the season, many wondered who would step up to replace his attacking output. Phil Foden answered the call then and did so again when the Belgian schemer was struck by illness on Tuesday. The 23-year-old's stunning strike in Manchester City's 3-3 draw at Real Madrid took him to 32 goal contributions in 45 games this term, including eight in the Champions League.

Foden's latest effort, a fierce drive into the 'postage stamp' from the edge of the area, means he has now scored in each of his last five starts in the Champions League; the joint-longest run by an English player in the competition with Steven Gerrard back in 2007/08.

"He has this incredible spark to score goals, to do things," said manager Pep Guardiola after the game. It was certainly a strike the likes of De Bruyne or Gerrard would have been proud of.

Foden: 'It was a brilliant game'

Pedri's perfect pass

"I came on absolutely buzzing with hunger to help the team," said Barcelona midfielder Pedri of his 61st-minute introduction in the 3-2 success away to Paris, which proved to be a masterstroke by coach Xavi Hernández.

Within a minute of entering the pitch, and on his return following a month on the sidelines with injury, the 21-year-old's sensational chipped pass from 35 metres fell perfectly for Raphinha to volley the sides level.

The goalscorer joked after the match that after "having a go at him" during training, Pedri had promised him "a ball like that [one]". He certainly delivered.

Highlights: Paris 2-3 Barcelona

Atlético indebted to Griezmann's grace

Pedri was not alone in conjuring a pinpoint assist, with Antoine Griezmann summoning something rather special in Atlético de Madrid's 2-1 triumph at home to Dortmund. Diego Simeone's talisman allowed Álvaro Morata's pass to run across his body before scooping the ball over Julian Ryerson for Samuel Lino to convert what proved to be the decisive goal.

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel noted: "He did everything well, dictated the tempo with the ball, assisted Lino and also did really well when it was his duty to defend."

High praise indeed, and even more warranted given Griezmann has struggled with an ankle injury in recent weeks. "Now I need treatment and then to rest well," said the 33-year-old, who will doubtless be pivotal again if Atleti are to reach the semi-finals.