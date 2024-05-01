Champions League semi-final first legs: Starting line-ups
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Article summary
UEFA.com lists all four of the semi-final first leg line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.
- Matchday 1: Starting XIs
- Matchday 2: Starting XIs
- Matchday 3: Starting XIs
- Matchday 4: Starting XIs
- Matchday 5: Starting XIs
- Matchday 6: Starting XIs
- Round of 16 first legs: Starting XIs
- Round of 16 second legs: Starting XIs
- Quarter-final first legs: Starting XIs
- Quarter-final second legs: Starting XIs
1 May
Dortmund vs Paris
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
30 April
Bayern vs Real Madrid
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior