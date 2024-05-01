UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League semi-final first legs: Starting line-ups

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

UEFA.com lists all four of the semi-final first leg line-ups.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in training ahead of his side's semi-final first leg against Paris
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in training ahead of his side's semi-final first leg against Paris Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.

1 May

Dortmund vs Paris

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

30 April

Bayern vs Real Madrid

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane

Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

