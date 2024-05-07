What to look out for in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Real Madrid's home comforts and one last chance of silverware for Bayern are among the storylines ahead of the semi-final second legs.
Bayern may need to end a long run without success away to Real Madrid when those European heavyweights reconvene on Wednesday.
Here are some key talking points ahead of the second leg of the second UEFA Champions League semi-final.
Madrid test their invincibility at the Bernabéu
Vinícius Júnior's two goals in Munich spared Madrid a first Champions League defeat of the season, and left them with a comforting statistic to ponder ahead of the return fixture. They have won all but one of the 24 previous UEFA club competition ties in which they have drawn the first leg away from home (the only exception a 1990/91 European Cup quarter-final against Spartak Moskva) including all five of the ties in which they drew the first leg away 2-2.
Having held their own in Germany, the path to the final at Wembley looks to be very much open. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni said: "We wanted a win but the most important thing is that we now have a second leg at the Bernabéu in front of our fans. We know that we are the best team in the world." Madrid forward Rodrygo, meanwhile, feels the momentum is with his side. "Now we head to the Bernabéu with the tie open and everything to play for, but we are at our place now. All of us wish the game could kick off right now – we can't wait."
Bayern determined to have their say
Having conceded the German title to Leverkusen, Bayern are fighting for pride and plenty more besides as they head to the Bernabéu. As striker Harry Kane put it: "Everything we're fighting for is in this competition. We've just got to find a way to get it done. Real Madrid away is going to be tough but we've got to go there with full belief and go for the win."
They are without a victory in seven away games against Madrid (D1 L6) since a 1-0 success in the 2000/01 Champions League semi-finals: a result that set them on their way to a 3-1 aggregate win, and a final in which they beat Valencia on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Milan. One bit of precedent offers more comfort: only once before have Bayern drawn 2-2 in the first leg a European tie, in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup semi-finals against Barcelona, when they won the return leg 2-1 and went on to win the trophy.
Where is the Champions League final being played?
The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 1 June.