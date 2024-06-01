Champions League final possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing the Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid line-ups for the UEFA Champions League final.

Starting XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

BVB's convincing 4-2 quarter-final second leg victory against Atlético de Madrid brought a new consistency in the starting line-up. Coach Edin Terzić used the same line-up in this match and in the two duels with Paris in the semi-finals. This decision saw central defender Niklas Süle and midfielders Felix Nmecha, Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who had all been starting XI candidates in the current Champions League season, drop out of the team. Club icon Marco Reus, meanwhile, has seen his role become one of a substitute. Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer and Julian Brandt are deployed in the centre, and Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi on the wings.

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

Predicted starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

For the 14-time European champions, the dilemmas are not in the 'glass-half-full/glass-half-empty' category. Ancelotti considers Thibaut Courtois as the world's No1. That the Belgian goalkeeper has been out for most of the season, while Andriy Lunin has performed terrifically, ensured a tough choice before Lunin was struck down by flu earlier in the week. Éder Militão has been back longer, but misses out to Nacho and Antonio Rüdiger for the two centre-back positions.

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

