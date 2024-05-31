Lenny Kravitz promises 'celebration of life' at UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

Legendary rockstar Lenny Kravitz has said that viewers can expect "a good time, some music, some celebration of life and rock 'n roll" when he takes to the stage for the the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®.

Kravitz, a four-time GRAMMY® Award winner, will perform at Wembley Stadium ahead of the final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on Saturday – and it promises to be quite the spectacle.

"It's going to feel exciting," he said. "I mean, this is huge. It's a great match. Here we are, at the Pepsi Kick Off Show, which will start the whole event, and I think it's going to be a beautiful day.

"We've got two great teams who have worked hard and done what they needed to do to get here, and it's exciting."

In a career spanning three decades, Kravitz has released 11 studio albums that have sold over 40 million copies worldwide. He was recently given the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

"Blue Electric Light, my new album, came out last week," said Kravitz. "We've been planning for the tour, which starts in a few weeks. The call came in regarding the Pepsi Kick Off Show, so, you know, the universe put it all together here."

"And I'm very happy, and honoured, and excited to begin my whole cycle with such an event. It feels beautiful. It's a high that you can't compare to anything else. The electricity of human beings coming together, all focused on something. It's extraordinary."

And what about the synergies between football and music?

"They are both art forms, right?" he added. "And you've got to be born with that talent. You can cultivate it, but you've got to be born with that talent. And the other wonderful thing about the marriage between music and sports is that it brings people together. And, for me, that's what it’s about."

Broadcast in over 200 countries and territories, fans will be able to tune in to watch the performance via their local broadcaster and UEFA.com as well as on the official UEFA YouTube channel.