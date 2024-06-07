Part One of the UEFA technical reports for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Women's Champions League are all now available to access online.

The report for each of these three club competitions focuses on the final, with an analysis of key tactical features identified by UEFA's technical observers, and it also provides a data profile of the two final teams. Additionally, each report contains a profile of the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, as well as sections on the Team of the Season and the Goals of the Season.

The full technical report for each of the above-mentioned competitions will be published later in the summer, before the start of the 2024/25 season.

For Part One of the UEFA Champions League technical report, the technical observers at last Saturday's Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid final at Wembley put the following tactical aspects under the microscope: Dortmund's threat in behind in the first half; Madrid's adjustment after the break to achieve better balance in midfield; and the eventual winners' threat from corners.

As for the UEFA Europa League report, this offers insights into winners Atalanta's man-for-man marking during the final against Bayer Leverkusen, while the UEFA Women's Champions League report highlights Barcelona's patient possession play and positional interchanging in their victory over Lyon, together with the impact of certain key individuals such as Caroline Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonmatí.

UEFA observers are experienced coaches and former players who work together with the UEFA performance analysis unit to produce reports of every UEFA national-team and club competition. To access technical reports from previous seasons, visit https://www.uefatechnicalreports.com/.

