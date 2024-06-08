Tetê tops fan vote for best goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

Tetê's strike for Galatasaray against Copenhagen on Matchday 1 has been voted goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2023/24 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Federico Valverde topped the expert list but was pushed into 2nd place among supporters, with Tetê coming out on top.

Fans' favourite goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League

1 Tetê (Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen) – Matchday 1, 20/09/2023 (9th in official list)

2 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid 3-3 Man City) – Quarter-final first leg, 09/04/2024 (1st in official list)

3 Phil Foden (Real Madrid 3-3 Man City) – Quarter-final first leg, 09/04/2024 (4th in official list)