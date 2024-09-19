Champions League top scorers: Four-goal Kane out on his own after Matchday 1

Harry Kane, who finished UEFA Champions League joint top scorer last season, is the early 2024/25 pacesetter, too, following his four goals for Bayern München against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 4 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

2 Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

2 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen) There are 44 players who have scored one goal after the end of Matchday 1.

Kane became only the 20th player to score four in a single Champions League game, surpassing Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading scorer in the competition in the process, as Bayern München opened up in style with a 9-2 win at home to the Croatian champions.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

2 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

2 Jamal Musiala (Bayern München)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats