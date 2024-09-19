UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League top scorers: Four-goal Kane out on his own after Matchday 1

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Harry Kane is the early leader in the top scorer race after his four goals for Bayern München on Matchday 1.

Harry Kane scored four in Bayern's emphatic victory over GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1
Harry Kane, who finished UEFA Champions League joint top scorer last season, is the early 2024/25 pacesetter, too, following his four goals for Bayern München against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers

4 Harry Kane (Bayern München)
2 Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)
2 Michael Olise (Bayern München)
2 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

There are 44 players who have scored one goal after the end of Matchday 1.

Kane became only the 20th player to score four in a single Champions League game, surpassing Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading scorer in the competition in the process, as Bayern München opened up in style with a 9-2 win at home to the Croatian champions.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)
2 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)
2 Jamal Musiala (Bayern München)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8
2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12 
2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats
