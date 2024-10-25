Priceless Moments of the week: Vinícius Júnior, Singo and Raphinha star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Electric Vinícius Júnior sparks comeback

"[Carlo] Ancelotti always tells me I've got more to give," shared Vinícius Júnior after netting a second-half hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund. The Brazilian struck first with a 62nd-minute equaliser, shifting momentum to Los Blancos before Lucas Vázquez made it 3-2.

Then, Vinícius Júnior embarked on a surging run from deep, cutting inside and driving a low shot past Gregor Kobel. He wasn't done – his next effort saw him feint right to beat his man and blast into the roof of the net with his left foot, sealing the game in style in stoppage time.

That completed Madrid's 15th hat-trick in the Champions League, placing the 24-year-old alongside the likes of previous treble scorers Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watch Vinícius Júnior's hat-trick heroics

Singo's unstoppable strike

Monaco centre-back Wilfried Singo was the unlikely scorer of a Goal of the Season contender in Les Rouge et Blanc's emphatic 5-1 win against Crvena Zvezda. Thirty metres from goal and under little pressure, Singo took a composed first touch before nudging the ball forward. What followed was a thunderous strike, leaving diving goalkeeper Marko Ilić helpless as it sizzled into the top-left corner.

This was Singo's first-ever Champions League goal, his second for Monaco and his first strike in nearly 14 months – a moment of brilliance from the Ivory Coast defender.

Watch Singo's long-range rocket

GNK Dinamo break 26-year duck

The Croatian side secured their first away win in the Champions League since 1998, defeating ten-man Salzburg 2-0 in Austria.

Describing it as one of the "most beautiful games" of his career, coach Nenad Bjelica was proud to have ended the "ugly statistic". Dinamo's only previous away victory came against Ajax at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the 1998/99 group stage. Overall, they have managed just three draws and suffered 21 losses while on the road.

Sandro Kulenović opened the scoring by finishing a neat team move, before his 77th-minute substitute Bruno Petković sealed the three points with a near-identical strike – equalling Mislav Oršić's 28-goal record in Europe for GNK Dinamo.

Highlights: Salzburg 0-2 GNK Dinamo

Raphinha bags milestone treble

"I will never forget tonight," said the Barcelona forward, who marked his 100th match in the "beautiful shirt" with a Champions League hat-trick against Bayern München.

Latching onto Fermín López’s pass and rounding Manuel Neuer, the Brazilian opened the scoring in the first minute. Bayern equalised, but Robert Lewandowski restored Barça's lead. Raphinha, given too much space, then surged in from the left, cut inside and unleashed a stunning shot for his second just before half-time. He sealed his treble by expertly chesting a tricky ball into his stride to clinically convert.

It was the second hat-trick of Matchday 3 and the 15th scored by a Barcelona player in the Champions League – matching the record set the previous day by Vinícius Júnior for Spanish rivals Madrid.