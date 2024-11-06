Champions League round-up: Inter beat Arsenal, Barcelona score five, Atleti leave it late against Paris

Inter moved to ten league phase points with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, with Barcelona just one further back following an emphatic 5-2 win against Crvena Zvezda. Brest continue to fly high, meanwhile, after beating Sparta Praha, with Atleti – after a late, late intervention against Paris – and Bayern now on six points after picking up seconds wins of the campaign. Aston Villa's perfect start came to an end with defeat at Club Brugge.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from UEFA Champions League Matchday 4.

Watch all the highlights

Wednesday night's action

Hans Vanaken's cool penalty helped Club Brugge claim maximum points and halt Aston Villa's 100% start to the campaign. The Blauw-Zwart captain sent Emiliano Martínez the wrong way with his 52nd-minute spot kick, after Tyrone Mings had handled in the area.

The hosts had gone closest to opening the scoring in the first half when Ferran Jutglà's powerful effort struck a post. Ollie Watkins had the best chance for the Villans midway through the opening period, but his shot skidded narrowly wide.

Player of the Match: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Matchday 5

27/11: Celtic vs Club Brugge, Aston Villa vs Juventus

Georgiy Sudakov inspired Shakhtar to their first league phase victory in Gelsenkirchen. After Young Boys goalkeeper Marvin Keller’s excellent early save denied Eguinaldo, the visitors opened their account for the campaign when Kastriot Imeri slotted in his first Champions League goal.

The Pitmen were in charge thereafter, though, equalising when Oleksandr Zubkov tapped in Sudakov's cross. The provider's twisting run and drilled 41st-minute finish from the edge of the box proved to be the winner, leaving the Swiss side still seeking their first points.

Player of the Match: Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar)

Matchday 5

26/11: Young Boys vs Atalanta, 27/11: PSV vs Shakhtar

Brest remain unbeaten in their debut Champions League campaign, a first-half strike from Edimilson Fernandes and a Kaan Kairinen own goal enough to seal all three points in the Czech capital.

Fernandes slipped as Kamory Doumbia's corner was headed clear into his path, but the midfielder's shot still flew past Peter Vindahl. The French side doubled their lead when Ludovic Ajorque intercepted Vindahl's clearance and his cutback was bundled over the line by Kairinen. Victor Olatunji prodded in a late consolation for the hosts.

Player of the Match: Edimilson Fernandes (Brest)

Matchday 5

26/11: Sparta Praha vs Atleti, Barcelona vs Brest

Jamal Musiala's excellent header ended Benfica's resistance and ensured Bayern returned to winning ways after two straight defeats. Goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin made a series of fine saves to deny England captain Harry Kane in a dominant, but frustrating first-half showing from Bayern.

The introduction of Leroy Sané helped the home side break down Benfica and when his cross found Kane, the striker headed back across goal for Musiala to power in.

Player of the Match: Jamal Musiala (Bayern)

Matchday 5

26/11: Bayern vs Paris, 27/11: Monaco vs Benfica

Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s penalty and an organised defensive performance gave Inter a hard-fought victory in Milan. The hosts started brightly, with Denzel Dumfries hitting the crossbar, and despite Arsenal dominating much of the first-half possession, the Italian side took the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Arsenal went in search of an equaliser but Inter dug deep defensively to see out the victory, with Dumfries clearing off the goal line from Buyako Saka's corner and Yann Bisseck blocking a close-range effort from Kai Havertz..

Player of the Match: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter)

Matchday 5

26/11: Inter vs Leipzig, Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Karim Konaté's double inspired Salzburg’s first win of this season's competition proper. After heading in the opener seconds before half-time, he then added a second with a smart volley.

Although Feyenoord had Chris-Kévin Nadje sent off, they netted almost immediately after through Anis Hadj Moussa – only to concede a penalty which Konaté missed before Daouda Guindo drove in the clincher four minutes from time.

Player of the Match: Karim Konaté (Salzburg)

Matchday 5

26/11: Man City vs Feyenoord, Leverkusen vs Salzburg

Robert Lewandowski's double helped free-scoring Barcelona secure another emphatic victory. Iñigo Martínez's deft header put the Blaugrana ahead, only for Silas to level after a well-worked Crveno-beli move.

Lewandowski pounced either side of half-time, tapping in after Raphinha's effort had smacked the base of the post before turning in Jules Koundé's precise centre. Koundé laid on another two goals for the visitors, with Raphinha and sub Fermín López converting from the defender's cutbacks, before home replacement Felício Milson curled in a neat consolation.

Player of the Match: Iñigo Martínez (Barcelona)

Matchday 5

26/11: Barcelona vs Brest, 27/11: Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart

Substitute Ángel Correa scored with the last kick of the game to earn Atleti a dramatic victory over Paris. Warren Zaïre-Emery's dinked finish gave the hosts an early lead, but the visitors equalised almost immediately, Nahuel Molina slamming in a half-volley.

Paris had the better chances in the second half, Jan Oblak saving from Bradley Barcola and Achraf Hakimi, but they were hit on the counterattack in the closing stages and Correa curled into the net to secure a priceless win.

Player of the Match: Nahuel Molina (Atleti)

Matchday 5

26/11: Bayern vs Paris, Sparta Praha vs Atleti

Ademola Lookman and Nicolò Zaniolo struck as Atalanta reached eight points with victory in Stuttgart. After a tight first half of few chances, Lookman slotted in half-time substitute Charles De Ketelaere's cross for the 51st-minute opener.

Ermedin Demirović had a close-range shot blocked as Stuttgart pushed for a swift equaliser, but Gian Piero Gasperini's resolute side showed why they are yet to concede in the league phase before Zaniolo broke clear and sealed their second win two minutes from time.

Player of the Match: Isak Hien (Atalanta)

Matchday 5

26/11: Young Boys vs Atalanta, 27/11: Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: PSV 4-0 Girona

PSV claimed maximum points for the first time in the league phase with an emphatic victory. The hosts were indebted to goalkeeper Walter Benítez early on before Ryan Flamingo acrobatically hooked in Malik Tillman's long throw 16 minutes in. Tillman doubled the advantage soon after the half-hour mark following a mazy run down the left flank.

The visitors were reduced to ten men shortly after half-time, when skipper Arnau Martínez was dismissed for a second bookable offence. The Eredivisie outfit dominated the second period and struck twice in the space of six minutes late on, via Johan Bakayoko's solo effort and Ladislav Krejčí's own goal.

Player of the Match: Malik Tillman (PSV)

Matchday 5

27/11: PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sturm Graz vs Girona

Highlights: S. Bratislava 1-4 GNK Dinamo

Two Sandro Kulenović goals helped Dinamo score three times or more away from home in the competition proper for the first time. David Strelec's close-range finish had put Slovan ahead, only for Dario Špikić to swiftly level with a solo effort.

Petar Sučić's glancing header from Marko Pjaca's cross quickly turned the scoreline around and, after half-time, Kulenović slotted in Pjaca's delivery before curling in from distance. Sučić and Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel both hit the woodwork late on as the dominant visitors recorded successive wins.

Player of the Match: Sandro Kulenović (GNK Dinamo)

Matchday 5

26/11: Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan, 27/11: GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund

Highlights: Bologna 0-1 Monaco

Captain Thilo Kehrer struck late on to continue Monaco's fine start to the league phase. The visiting skipper prodded in on 86 minutes to secure a third win in four outings, after Breel Embolo had flicked on Aleksandr Golovin's corner.

The Ligue 1 outfit had the better of the opening exchanges, with Łukasz Skorupski turning Embolo's strike onto the post and producing a flying save to keep out Golovin's curling free-kick. The hosts, still in search of their first Champions League goal of the season, went closest via efforts from Sam Beukema and Giovanni Fabbian.

Player of the Match: Thilo Kehrer (Monaco)

Matchday 5

27/11: Bologna vs LOSC Lille, Monaco vs Benfica

Highlights: B. Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz

Donyell Malen's late strike secured a narrow win for Dortmund against Sturm Graz. The hosts were on top for much of the contest, as Kjell Scherpen denied Pascal Gross and Maximilian Beier in quick succession before the break.

Scherpen also thwarted Nico Schlotterbeck, while Mika Biereth headed over from close range at the other end. Just when it seemed the spoils would be shared, Malen fired into the corner to leave Sturm without a point.

Player of the Match: Malick Yalcouye (Sturm Graz)

Matchday 5

27/11: GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund, Sturm Graz vs Girona

New format explained

Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Leipzig

Former Leipzig youth-team player Nicolas Kühn scored twice for Celtic to earn the hosts their second win of the league phase. After Christoph Baumgartner headed in from Kevin Kampl's corner to give Leipzig the lead, Kühn curled a sublime equaliser and slotted in during first-half added time for the Hoops' 350th goal in the competition.

On the goalkeeper's 38th birthday, Kasper Schmeichel denied Baumgartner a second before Reo Hatate swept in from close range as his side stayed perfect at home.

Player of the Match: Nicolas Kühn (Celtic)

Matchday 5

26/11: Inter vs Leipzig, 27/11: Celtic vs Club Brugge

Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso's Anfield return saw his Leverkusen side lose a designated away match for the first time in almost 18 months as Luis Díaz scored his first Liverpool hat-trick.

All the goals came after the break, with the Colombia forward scooping in a smart opener before Cody Gakpo followed up with a headed second two minutes later. Díaz then struck from close range following Mohamed Salah's cross before taking the match ball after Darwin Núñez had been denied.

Player of the Match: Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

Matchday 5

26/11: Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg, 27/11: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Highlights: Lille 1-1 Juventus

Lille and Juventus both moved onto seven points from four games after sharing the spoils at Stade Pierre Mauroy. The hosts broke through after 27 minutes when Jonathan David latched onto Edon Zhegrova's superb through ball to sweep past Michele Di Gregorio.

Dušan Vlahović – thwarted by Lucas Chevalier's wonderful reflex save soon after – pulled the visitors level on the hour, as he calmly tucked home from the penalty spot after André was adjudged to have tripped Francisco Conceição.

Player of the Match: Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

Matchday 5

27/11: Bologna vs LOSC Lille, Aston Villa vs Juventus

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-3 Milan

Milan beat Madrid for the first time in 15 years with a superb display at the Bernabéu. Malick Thiaw's thumping header from a corner gave the visitors the lead, but Madrid levelled through Vinícius Júnior's dinked penalty.

Álvaro Morata restored Milan's advantage before half-time by reacting quickest to tuck in after Andriy Lunin parried Rafael Leão's effort. With Madrid pushing players forward, a devastating Rossoneri counterattack then ended with Leão squaring for Tijjani Reijnders to slam in and seal victory.

Player of the Match: Mike Maignan (Milan)

Matchday 5

26/11: Slovan Bratislava vs Milan, 27/11: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Highlights: Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

Viktor Gyökeres' hat-trick helped Sporting come from behind to impose a first defeat in 27 Champions League matches on Manchester City. Phil Foden's strike had given the English champions an early lead, before Geovany Quenda found Gyökeres for the equaliser.

The hosts scored twice in quick succession at the start of the second half, Maximiliano Araújo finishing off a well-worked team goal straight from kick-off before Gyökeres converted a penalty.

Erling Haaland hit the crossbar from another penalty, before Gyökeres converted his second spot kick of the evening to wrap up a memorable final home game in charge for outgoing coach Rúben Amorim.

Player of the Match: Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

Matchday 5

26/11: Sporting CP vs Arsenal, Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Download the app