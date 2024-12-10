Matchday Menu: Guti's Champions League choice cuts

Former Real Madrid icon Guti reveals his favoured gameday meals and looks ahead to Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League in the latest episode of the Just Eat Matchday Menu series.

The midfielder is eagerly anticipating Tuesday's game in Bergamo, and not just because he made more than 500 appearances for Real Madrid. "The match of the week in the Champions League is Atalanta vs Real Madrid because of Madrid's situation," he says. "Atalanta are playing well and winning games, and Real Madrid has everything on the line. It's the first match where their progress in the Champions League is truly at stake."

And his pick of the Wednesday contests? "You can't miss Dortmund vs Barcelona," says Guti. "The last Champions League finalist against a team that's playing really well in Europe. I'm interested to see if Dortmund are at the level they were last year, if they're a team that can compete for big things this year. And Barcelona, because it's a very tough away game in a stadium where the fans put on a lot of pressure. The return of Lamine Yamal could be a key factor for them."

Iker Casillas lifts the Champions League trophy in 2014 Getty Images

Matchday Meals, featuring Iker Casillas and Fernando Morientes

Madrid are famous for its worldwide recruitment of Galácticos but when it comes to food, Guti extols the virtues of home-grown options. "Spain has incredible food, it's very diverse," he says. "'Cocido Madrileño' [traditional Madrid-style stew], 'callos' [tripe stew], a proper 'tortilla', 'Jamón serrano' – you have to come and try them all!"

That said, his go-to meal does have a foreign twist to it with his spell at Beşiktaş playing the key influence. "I do take care of myself a lot but as a craving or favourite dish, I'd go for a really good hamburger – quality beef, well done, with an egg, tomato, lettuce, bacon. I mean, full-on. For dessert, my favourite is cheesecake. When I lived in Istanbul, we used to go to a place for breakfast that had this cheesecake that was really creamy. It's my favourite."

And what better way to prepare for a Champions League night in Madrid than a takeaway with fellow Merengues legends Iker Casillas and Fernando Morientes? Guti knows just what to serve up here: "For Casillas, I'd order a good T-bone steak with tomatoes from his hometown. For Morientes, a paella because he lived in Valencia. And, well, I'd eat both!"

Guti in Champions League action in 2010 Real Madrid via Getty Images

Guti's midfield masters

When it comes to the Champions League, there is a bowl full of fresh midfield fruit to choose from but Guti reckons, in his pomp, he would rank alongside any of them. "Without a doubt, Pedri has everything to be the most skilful," he says. "It's true that [Martin] Ødegaard is skilful too but I think it's Pedri. Best passer? Well, I have no doubt about it. I think it's me – it was one of my best skills.

"Best finisher? Let's go with Ødegaard here," he continues. "Best presser? I'll go with Pedri because I think Barcelona press really well."

But when Guti spoons all of those attributes into the mixing bowl and whisks them together, which midfielder produces the perfect blend? "Well, I'm sorry for them but I think it's me," he says. "They still have long careers ahead of them and they could surpass me. But for now, I think it's me."