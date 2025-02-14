UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs: What to look out for in the second legs

One goal is all that separates the sides in six of the eight UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off ties so the second legs promise plenty of drama.

UEFA.com previews all the action as the round of 16 line-up takes shape across two days.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

Tuesday 18 February

First leg: 0-1

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-0 Milan

Milan have only reached the Champions League last 16 once in the last decade and Sérgio Conceição's men must overturn a first-leg deficit if they are to get there again, with Strahinja Pavlović feeling they must be "much more assertive" in the return match. Fellow defender Kyle Walker stated: "We can turn it around in the second leg. It's not just the forwards – all the team needs to contribute to score goals."

Feyenoord's victory was hardly unexpected given they are strong at home and have now not lost the first leg in any of their last 12 UEFA competition two-legged ties. Goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther anticipates being much busier at Stadio San Siro though. "We've done nothing yet, it's just the first leg," he said. "But it's great to feel the winning energy. The team stayed really calm and were focused. We're happy about the win and clean sheet."

Did you know?

Milan's Francesco Camarda became the third youngest player to take the field in the Champions League knockout phase, coming off the bench at 16 years and 339 days old in the first leg.

First leg: 1-0

Highlights: Monaco 0-1 Benfica

There was a sense of déjà vu as the Eagles came out on top in the first leg, given they had already earned a one-goal win against a ten-man Monaco team in a 3-2 league phase victory. Vangelis Pavlidis, who scored in both contests, was delighted by their latest showing but knows the job is not done. "If you can win and score goals, it is beautiful," said the striker. "We are one step in front, but it is not enough. We know that Monaco will be prepared for the next game. We have to be focused."

Monaco have not reached the last 16 since 2017, and the odds are stacked against them, but Adi Hütter refuses to throw in the towel. "We are not happy but there is a second leg and we have to bring our top performance," said the Monaco coach. "The challenge is more difficult but you have to trust and believe that anything can happen."

Did you know?

Monaco are without a win in their last nine UEFA competition matches against Portuguese teams (D2 L7).

First leg: 2-1

Highlights: Celtic 1-2 Bayern München

Bayern remain unbeaten against Celtic in UEFA competition after striking either side of half-time at Celtic Park and resisting late pressure from the hosts. Defender Eric Dier was pleased that the Bavarian outfit showed their solidity as well as – in the case of Michael Olise's goal – the spectacular. "There were a few crucial blocks, tackles, headers. It's a part of the game that will always be important," said Dier. "We have the win and now we can go home and get ready for the second leg."

Vincent Kompany's men are not the only ones relishing that return leg, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers encouraged by the pressure his team applied in the closing stages. "At 2-1, Bayern are hanging on. That's what we can take from it," he said. "We've got one more shot. Let's go and have no regrets and see where it takes us." The goalscoring form of Daizen Maeda is certainly cause for optimism, with the forward converting his fourth goal of the Champions League season – the most by any Japanese international in a single campaign.

Did you know?

In the first leg, Harry Kane became the first English player to score 60 goals in UEFA club competitions.

First leg: 1-2

Highlights: Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta

Atalanta were narrow losers in the first competitive meeting between these clubs, meaning that Charles De Ketelaere's return to his former employers ended on a sour note. The 23-year-old thanked the Club Brugge supporters for a warm reception – "I felt the love from everyone" – but he and his team-mates are now focused on dousing Bruges ambitions in Bergamo. "We need to be ready to win the next game. That's the only thing that matters – to continue in the Champions League," he resolved.

Substitute Gustaf Nilsson struck the late penalty that gives Club Brugge the advantage as they head for Italy, also earning him his first goal in the competition proper. As well as the positive result, coach Nicky Hayen took confidence from a sharp performance. "The way we presented ourselves was something to be proud of," he said. "We had a good reaction in the second half and continued to play our own game."

Did you know?

After scoring his seventh goal in the competition proper on Wednesday, Mario Pašalić is tied with Duván Zapata and Josip Iličić as Atalanta's all-time top scorer in the Champions League.

Wednesday 19 February

First leg: 3-0

Highlights: Sporting CP 0-3 Dortmund

Dortmund equalled their record margin of victory in the first leg of a knockout tie as they prevailed in Lisbon but, given his side's recent issues, new coach Niko Kovač will not be planning too far ahead just yet. "We were determined to keep a clean sheet and you need victories," he said. "I hope that has an impact for us going forward but we also don't want to blow everything out of proportion. There are definitely things we can improve."

Sporting can take some slender hope from the way they started against Dortmund: they felt they had the better of the first half but buckled after Serhou Guirassy's 60th-minute opener. "It's more complicated now, but we're going to Dortmund with the same ambition," said defender Eduardo Quaresma. "They scored three goals [in Lisbon] and we can do it there in Germany. We have to believe because we are Sporting."

Did you know?

Serhou Guirassy has matched the Dortmund record of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski by scoring ten goals in a single Champions League campaign.

First leg: 3-0

Highlights: Brest 0-3 Paris

No team have ever let a three-goal advantage from the away leg be overturned in a home return in Champions League history but Vitinha, a scorer in the resounding Paris victory in Brittany, is taking nothing for granted. "We are in the lead, we have a good margin but we know – and people who know football know – that that means nothing," said the midfielder. "We will go into the game at the Parc des Princes in the same way and we know we are going to have a tough game."

Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who was also beaten by two Ousmane Dembélé efforts in the first leg, knows the magnitude of the task his side are facing in the French capital. "Paris are on the same level as Real Madrid and it is tough to play against a team like this," he said. "But it is fantastic for the players to experience this level of games. We are going to give our all [in the second leg]. We will go there with pride, try to do everything we can and see where we end up."

Did you know?

Dembélé's first-leg double took his hot streak to 18 goals in his last 11 matches in all competitions for Paris.

First leg: 3-2

Highlights: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid

After scoring Madrid's added-time winner in the first leg, Jude Bellingham said: "It's not just a technical, tactical battle, it's a psychological contest as well." With City having led 2-1 until the 86th minute, the tie is certainly mentally tilted towards Carlo Ancelotti's side as the focus switches to Spain. "It's nice to take a lead back home," added Bellingham. "I'm sure the Bernabéu will turn out for that one – we've got to give them a performance that they deserve again."

"We had a great opportunity to maybe go to the Bernabéu 2-1 up, and we've come away now needing a goal to get level when we go there," said City's John Stones, but hope remains. Madrid have been beaten at home in this season's competition (3-1 by Milan), and City won 2-1 at the Bernabéu in 2020. Pep Guardiola looked unhappy after the first-leg defeat, but has not given up yet. "We will try in the second leg," he said. "We will see what players come back fresh."

Did you know?

The first-leg victory was Real Madrid’s 300th win in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (all rounds). They are the first team to reach that landmark.

First leg: 1-2

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 PSV

PSV trail to Samuel Mbangula's 82nd-minute goal in Turin, but midfielder Jerdy Schouten spoke for his team-mates when he said. "At home we are a very strong team, so we are confident ahead of the return match." The Dutch club are unbeaten in their last 14 European games in Eindhoven (W9 D5), and scored ten in their final three league phase home fixtures. Coach Peter Bosz was disappointed about the first-leg reverse but has plenty of belief, telling UEFA.com: "There is still another game to play."

Juventus have not lost in the Netherlands since the turn of the millennium (W2 D2), but they have also never played at the PSV Stadion. Coach Thiago Motta is well aware that his charges have plenty to do to win this tie. "We have to be at our best against a team that plays very good football," he said. First-leg match winner Mbangula agreed, telling UEFA.com: "We have to go to the home of a team that plays very well and is supported by a very warm crowd. It will not be easy."

Did you know?

PSV have not won a Champions League knockout phase tie since a 2-1 aggregate victory against Arsenal in the 2006/07 round of 16 (1-0 h, 1-1 a).

Further ahead

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atleti, Barcelona, Inter, Leverkusen, Lille and Liverpool have already qualified for the round of 16 after finishing in the league phase top eight.

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-final, and semi-final match-ups will follow on Friday 21 February.

The round of 16 matches start on 4/5 March with the second legs the following week.