Priceless Moments of the Week: Kylian Mbappé, Orkun Kökçü, Simon Mignolet and Ryan Flamingo shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Mbappé masterclass in Madrid

"Whether this was my best game for Madrid or not, I'm not the best person to analyse," said Kylian Mbappé, after his third Champions League hat-trick sank Manchester City and propelled Real Madrid into the round of 16.

His dash from the halfway line to lob Ederson opened the scoring in the fourth minute and the No9 doubled his tally in the 33rd, finding space in the box to cut onto his right foot and lash home. He sealed his treble with a trademark moment of flair – shimmying on the edge of the area to unbalance his marker before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Mbappé is one of only five players to have scored multiple hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout phases, joining an elite group featuring Cristiano Ronaldo (four), Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski (two).

The 26-year-old's previous Champions League trebles came with Paris: against Club Brugge in the 2019/20 group stage and Barcelona in the 2020/21 round of 16. "He's special. The world already knows it. Time and time again he keeps proving it," reflected team-mate Jude Bellingham.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City

Orkun Kökçü lands decisive Benfica blow

The Estádio do SL Benfica erupted as Orkun Kökçü sent the Eagles into the round of 16, clinching a dramatic 4-3 aggregate victory over Monaco after a gripping second leg.

Benfica arrived with a 1-0 first-leg advantage, but a thrilling back-and-forth battle saw George Ilenikhena's 81st-minute strike haul Monaco level at 3-3 overall, setting up a tense finale.

Then came Orkun Kökçü's moment. Ghosting into space at the near post, he met Álvaro Carreras's floated delivery and, with the outside of his boot, flicked in Benfica's 84th-minute winner.

"I'm never in this position. I've watched our strikers in training, so I just went to the near post and caught the ball perfectly," revealed the Türkiye midfielder, adding: "It was a hard game, a lot of running. I'm really happy I could score the equaliser and send us through."

Highlights: Benfica 3-3 Monaco

Club Brugge record first Belgian knockout win

"It’s been a long time since I stood on the pitch with goosebumps," said Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, whose vital 61st-minute penalty save proved decisive in a pulsating encounter.

Club Brugge became the first Belgian side to win a knockout phase tie in the Champions League era, seeing off a fierce Atalanta team – who registered 29 attempts on goal to the visitors' seven.

Equipped with a slim 2-1 first-leg lead, the Blauw-Zwart took early control in Bergamo. Chemsdine Talbi's double in the opening 27 minutes, followed by Ferran Jutglà's sizzling strike, put them in the driver's seat.

Ademola Lookman responded early in the second half, but despite mounting pressure, Club Brugge stood their ground. "We had to survive in certain moments," said coach Nicky Hayen, praising his squad's "confidence and courage" as they rubber-stamped their last-16 place.

Highlights: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge

Extra-time hero Flamingo sends PSV through

"It's the most important goal of my career so far," said Ryan Flamingo. The defender's 98th-minute winner completed PSV's comeback from a first-leg defeat, knocking out Juventus and booking a spot in the last 16.

Goalless at half-time, Juve seemed in charge, holding on to their 2-1 advantage from Turin. But the second period exploded into life. Ivan Perišić struck; Timothy Weah responded, then Ismael Saibari fired back, forcing extra time.

Flamingo finally seized his chance as the ball squirmed loose from Michele Di Gregorio's grasp, pouncing to turn in his third goal of the campaign. Nicolò Savona's header was kept out by Walter Benítez and Dušan Vlahović struck the post. But PSV held on.

"We knew what we wanted, we had clear plans. Even when it didn't work out directly, we stayed patient, we trusted in our qualities and just kept going," said Saibari.