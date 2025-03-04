Champions League highlights and round-up: Arsenal score seven, Real Madrid beat Atleti, Aston Villa in charge

Arsenal already have one eye cast towards the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a devastating 7-1 away triumph over PSV, while Real Madrid edged city rivals Atleti in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Aston Villa, meanwhile, took charge against Club Brugge, with Borussia Dortmund and Lille on level terms heading into their second leg. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Tuesday's action

Highlights: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

The Gunners sealed an emphatic first-leg advantage with a scintillating showing in Eindhoven. The hosts went closest to opening the scoring when Ismael Saibari powered against the bar, only for Arsenal to take control with three goals in the space of 13 minutes via close-range finishes from Jurriën Timber, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino.

Noa Lang's cool spot kick just before half-time gave PSV hope, only for Mikel Arteta's men to power clear once again, with captain Martin Ødegaard netting either side of Leandro Trossard's neat strike and sub Riccardo Calafiori adding a seventh late on.

Player of the Match: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Second leg

12/03: Arsenal vs PSV

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti

The reigning champions hold the advantage after a derby victory which featured three superb goals. Rodrygo needed just four minutes to score the first, finding the far corner of the net for the hosts after an electric run inside the penalty area. Julián Alvarez then equalised from a similar angle just after the half hour for his 15th goal in 26 Champions League appearances.

Brahim Díaz showed dazzling feet to evade three markers and curl in the 55th-minute winner, sealing Los Blancos’ sixth successive victory in the competition.

Player of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Second leg

12/03: Atleti vs Real Madrid

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa bring a commanding lead back to Birmingham after two late goals sealed victory in Bruges. The visitors took an early lead when Leon Bailey struck a half-volley in the third minute, but Maxim De Cuyper responded with a slotted finish nine minutes later.

The second half was tightly contested, but Unai Emery's side were clinical in the closing stages. First, Morgan Rogers' whipped cross was diverted in as Brandon Mechele slid to block, before substitute Marco Asensio then converted a confident penalty on his first Champions League appearance for the club.

Player of the Match: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Second leg

12/03: Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Highlights: B. Dortmund 1-1 Lille

Hákon Arnar Haraldsson's second-half goal leaves this tie finely poised after an even first leg in Germany. The teams cancelled each other out initially, but Dortmund grew stronger as the first half wore on and led at the break through Karim Adeyemi's fifth Champions League goal of the season.

The visitors rallied after the restart, however, and secured a draw when Jonathan David slipped in Icelandic international Haraldsson, who just about kept his balance to poke the ball past Gregor Kobel.

Player of the Match: Hákon Arnar Haraldsson (Lille)

Second leg

12/03: Lille vs Borussia Dortmund