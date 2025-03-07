Priceless Moments of the Week: Alisson Becker, Harry Kane, Ethan Nwaneri, Rodrygo and Julián Alvarez star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Unbeatable Alisson defies Paris

"It was probably the performance of my life," reflected Alisson Becker, whose goalkeeping masterclass in Liverpool's 1-0 win against Paris featured nine saves and a clean sheet.

In a relentless 15-minute stretch of the first half, he tipped away Achraf Hakimi's long shot, swatted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's swerving effort, charged down Ousmane Dembélé when one on one, then scrambled low to claw away Kvaratskhelia's deflected drive.

"We knew what was coming," he said, revealing that coach Arne Slot had warned Liverpool to "be ready to suffer". And in the second half, it continued. A rifled Kvaratskhelia free-kick demanded a breathtaking fingertip save. Désiré Doué's drive? Parried. Dembélé's curling strike? Pushed wide.

Whatever Paris threw at him, the 32-year-old had an answer. "He's unbelievable, the best in the world," said Harvey Elliott, who "repaid" Alisson's heroics with a late winner.

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Liverpool

Arsenal's teenage duo deliver

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri scored his second Champions League goal in a dream start to his senior Arsenal career.

Set up by the quick feet and cut-back delivery of 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri's instinctive near-post run saw him lash in Arsenal's second of the game. On a historic night for Mikel Arteta's side – beating PSV 7-1 marked their biggest-ever away win in a Champions League knockout phase – the young guns' achievement felt even more special since they had risen through Arsenal’s youth ranks together.

"You see what they've done this season – for their age, it's unbelievable," said captain Martin Ødegaard. Declan Rice added, "You should see them train – no fear, just wanting to perform. It was brilliant tonight."

At 17 years and 348 days, Nwaneri became the third-youngest goalscorer in a Champions League knockout phase match, after Jude Bellingham and Bojan Krkić.

Highlights: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

Kane's career-best campaign

Harry Kane's ice-cold penalty in Bayern's 3-0 victory over Leverkusen secured his ninth goal of the Champions League season – a new personal best.

The Englishman first won the 75th-minute spot kick, then stepped up, staggered his run, and dispatched it into the top corner with pinpoint accuracy. It was his second of the night. The first, inside nine minutes, "came a bit out of nowhere", setting Bayern on course to beat the reigning German champions. Michael Olise's pinpoint delivery from the right found Kane in stride – he rose highest and buried a brilliant header past Matěj Kovář.

"It would've been nice to get another goal at the end there," said the Player of the Match, before keeping his focus on the bigger picture: "It's the first leg and you can't get carried away".

Highlights: Bayern München 3-0 Leverkusen

Rodrygo and Alvarez dazzle in Madrid

Los Blancos edged the first leg of the all-Madrid round of 16 tie, but spectacular goals at both ends captivated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

It took only four minutes for Rodrygo to make the breakthrough for the hosts. His smooth movement, switching control from his right foot to his left, enabled the Brazilian to glide into space before seamlessly bending beyond Jan Oblak.

But Julián Alvarez responded in style. Twenty-eight minutes later, the Atleti ace broke free from Eduardo Camavinga's challenge, pushed the ball just inside the corner of the penalty area and sent a soaring effort past Thibaut Courtois.

Two stunning strikes – but who did it best?

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti



