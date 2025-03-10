Leverkusen vs Bayern München Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Leverkusen host Bayern in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match-up.

Match at a glance When: 11 March (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: BayArena, Leverkusen

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: The Bundesliga holders against the six-time Champions League winners

First leg result: Bayern München 3-0 Leverkusen

Next: Winners face Feyenoord/Inter in quarter-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Given Leverkusen's recent superiority over Bayern domestically, a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at Fußball Arena München came as something of a surprise, with the clinical Harry Kane scoring two to punish Xabi Alonso's side. Leverkusen are not the type of team to lie down and roll over, though, and a packed house at the BayArena will still believe in what would be a miraculous comeback. "We can't get carried away," warned Kane. "We know how tough a team they are, we know they can be dangerous and next week will be tough."

Highlights: Bayern München 3-0 Leverkusen

Possible line-ups

Leverkusen: Kovář; Arthur, Tah, Hermoso, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Grimaldo; Frimpong, Tella﻿



Bayern: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Form guide

Leverkusen

Form: LLWWDD

Latest: Leverkusen 0-2 Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, 08/03



Bayern

Form: LWWWDD

Latest: Bayern 2-3 Bochum, Bundesliga, 08/03

Laimer hails Bayern München's 'intensity'

What the coaches say

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "It will take time to process this game. But it's not over until it's over. The craziest things have already happened in football and we'll fight to make something happen. In football this is not my first time [fighting against the odds] and we've got another game at home."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "We played well for one half of the round. The second half will come in Leverkusen. We'll have to play just as well there to reach the quarter-finals. We've now played Leverkusen four times this season and today was once again all about the finer details, even if the result doesn't look like it in the end."

Match stats and facts