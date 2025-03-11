Champions League highlights and round-up: Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool on penalties, Barcelona, Bayern and Inter also through

Paris won 1-0 at Anfield before more Gianluigi Donnarumma shoot-out heroics helped them to overcome Liverpool on penalties and reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona had become the first team into the last eight, turning on the style in an emphatic second-leg win against Benfica in the early kick-off. Bayern München also cruised through against Bundesliga rivals Leverkusen, and will meet Inter in the quarter-finals after the Nerazzurri completed their assignment against Feyenoord. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Quarter-final line-up Paris vs Club Brugge / Aston Villa

PSV / Arsenal vs Real Madrid / Atleti﻿

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund / Lille

Bayern München vs Inter The remaining round of 16 second legs take place on Wednesday 12 March; the quarter-final match schedule will be communicated the following day.

Tuesday's action

Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Paris (1-4 pens)

Paris keeper Donnarumma saved twice in the shoot-out as Paris overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.

Ousmane Dembélé completed a slick move by slotting in his seventh goal of the campaign in the 12th minute, drawing Paris level in the tie in doing so, but Liverpool dominated after the break and Luis Enrique's side needed Donnarumma to brilliantly paw Luis Díaz's header away and maintain overall parity in the tie.

The visitors went closest during extra time before Donnarumma denied Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones from the spot, allowing 19-year-old substitute Désiré Doué to convert the decisive penalty.

Player of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris)

Highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal starred as Barcelona roared into the quarter-finals. The pair combined for the 11th-minute opener, the Spanish youngster providing a fine cross for the Brazilian international to coolly volley in. Nicolás Otamendi replied almost instantly for Benfica with a header.

Yamal netted the pick of the goals with a sublime curling strike on 27 minutes, and Raphinha then fired in his 11th of the campaign to become the overall top scorer this season and end the contest before half-time.

Player of the Match: Pedri (Barcelona)

Highlights: Inter 2-1 Feyenoord

Inter are through to the quarter-finals for just the second time since 2010/11 after wrapping up a comfortable aggregate triumph over Feyenoord.

Marcus Thuram put the Serie A side ahead in style eight minutes in, receiving the ball midway inside the Feyenoord half and weaving his way into the penalty area before unleashing a sensational long-range strike.

Jakub Moder reduced the deficit for Feyenoord from the penalty spot just before half-time but Inter replied with a spot kick of their own shortly after the interval, converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu for his second goal in the Champions League knockout rounds – the first coming in February 2015.

Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern München

Harry Kane's tap-in and Alphonso Davies' first-time finish sealed a convincing victory for Bayern.

Kane, twice denied by Lukas Hrádecký in the opening stages, extended the lead across the tie early in the second half with a straightforward strike after Patrik Schick's clearance rebounded into the path of the Bayern No9.

The England captain then turned provider when spotting the run of Davies into the area, with the Canadian international full-back sweeping in impressively.

The visitors pressed for further goals in the closing stages, with Jamal Musiala denied by the woodwork on two occasions.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern)