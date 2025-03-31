Champions League quarter-finalists: Head-to-head records against all future opponents

The eight remaining clubs in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League know their paths to Munich with the quarter-final and semi-final roads already laid out.

UEFA.com considers each team's next and potential future opponents and looks back at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Low-down on the contenders

Quarter-final ties Paris (FRA) vs Aston Villa (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Bayern München (GER) vs Inter (ITA)

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Semi-finals

Paris P5 W2 D3 L0 F7 A4

Aston Villa N/A

Final

Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22

Dortmund P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8

Bayern München P14 W3 D3 L8 F15 A30

Inter P3 W1 D0 L2 F5 A5

League phase: Arsenal 2-0 Paris

Quarter-finals

Paris N/A

Semi-finals

Arsenal N/A

Real Madrid N/A

Final

Barcelona P4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A5

Dortmund N/A

Bayern München P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Inter P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A4

1982 final highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern

Quarter-finals

Barcelona P5 W0 D2 L3 F4 A9

Semi-finals

Bayern München P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2

Inter P6 W2 D1 L3 F8 A12

Final

Arsenal P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10

Real Madrid P16 W3 D5 L8 F21 A31

Paris P8 W3 D3 L2 F6 A7

Aston Villa N/A

2019/20 group stage: Dortmund 3-2 Inter

Quarter-finals

Dortmund P5 W3 D2 L0 F9 A4

Semi-finals

Bayern München P16 W3 D2 L11 F20 A38

Inter P12 W6 D4 L2 F17 A10

Final

Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11

Real Madrid P8 W2 D3 L3 F10 A13

Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27

Aston Villa P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A6

League phase: B. Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona

Quarter-finals

Inter P9 W5 D1 L3 F13 A9

Semi-finals

Barcelona P16 W11 D2 L3 F38 A20

Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2

Final

Arsenal P14 W8 D3 L3 F30 A15

Real Madrid P28 W11 D4 L13 F42 A45

Paris P14 W8 D0 L6 F19 A15

Aston Villa P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

2020 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Quarter-finals

Bayern München P9 W3 D1 L5 F9 A13

Semi-finals

Barcelona P12 W2 D4 L6 F10 A17

Dortmund P6 W3 D1 L2 F12 A8

Final

Arsenal P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5

Real Madrid P19 W7 D2 L10 F21 A28

Paris N/A

Aston Villa P4 W2 D0 L2 F4 A3

2010 final highlights: Inter 2-0 Bayern

Quarter-finals

Aston Villa N/A

Semi-finals

Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A7

Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15

Final

Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28

Dortmund P8 W2 D3 L3 F7 A6

Bayern München P14 W6 D0 L8 F15 A19

Inter N/A

2019/20 group stage: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

Quarter-finals

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Semi-finals

Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16

Aston Villa N/A

Final

Barcelona P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A10

Dortmund P16 W8 D5 L3 F31 A21

Bayern München P28 W13 D4 L11 F45 A42

Inter P19 W10 D2 L7 F28 A21