Champions League quarter-finalists: Head-to-head records against all future opponents

Monday, March 31, 2025

How have the last eight fared against all their possible opponents for the rest of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer in action during the league phase
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer in action during the league phase Getty Images

The eight remaining clubs in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League know their paths to Munich with the quarter-final and semi-final roads already laid out.

UEFA.com considers each team's next and potential future opponents and looks back at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Low-down on the contenders

Quarter-final ties

Paris (FRA) vs Aston Villa (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Bayern München (GER) vs Inter (ITA)

Arsenal

Quarter-finals
Real Madrid P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Semi-finals
Paris P5 W2 D3 L0 F7 A4
Aston Villa N/A

Final
Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22
Dortmund P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8
Bayern München P14 W3 D3 L8 F15 A30
Inter P3 W1 D0 L2 F5 A5

League phase: Arsenal 2-0 Paris

Aston Villa

Quarter-finals
Paris N/A

Semi-finals
Arsenal N/A
Real Madrid N/A

Final
Barcelona P4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A5
Dortmund N/A
Bayern München P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Inter P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A4

1982 final highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern

B. Dortmund

Quarter-finals
Barcelona P5 W0 D2 L3 F4 A9

Semi-finals
Bayern München P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2
Inter P6 W2 D1 L3 F8 A12

Final
Arsenal P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10
Real Madrid P16 W3 D5 L8 F21 A31
Paris P8 W3 D3 L2 F6 A7
Aston Villa N/A

2019/20 group stage: Dortmund 3-2 Inter

Barcelona

Quarter-finals
Dortmund P5 W3 D2 L0 F9 A4

Semi-finals
Bayern München P16 W3 D2 L11 F20 A38
Inter P12 W6 D4 L2 F17 A10

Final
Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11
Real Madrid P8 W2 D3 L3 F10 A13
Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27
Aston Villa P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A6

League phase: B. Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona
All the fixtures and results

Bayern München

Quarter-finals
Inter P9 W5 D1 L3 F13 A9

Semi-finals
Barcelona P16 W11 D2 L3 F38 A20
Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2

Final
Arsenal P14 W8 D3 L3 F30 A15
Real Madrid P28 W11 D4 L13 F42 A45
Paris P14 W8 D0 L6 F19 A15
Aston Villa P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

2020 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Inter

Quarter-finals
Bayern München P9 W3 D1 L5 F9 A13

Semi-finals
Barcelona P12 W2 D4 L6 F10 A17
Dortmund P6 W3 D1 L2 F12 A8

Final
Arsenal P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5
Real Madrid P19 W7 D2 L10 F21 A28
Paris N/A
Aston Villa P4 W2 D0 L2 F4 A3

2010 final highlights: Inter 2-0 Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain

Quarter-finals
Aston Villa N/A

Semi-finals
Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A7
Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15

Final
Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28
Dortmund P8 W2 D3 L3 F7 A6
Bayern München P14 W6 D0 L8 F15 A19
Inter N/A

2019/20 group stage: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Quarter-finals
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Semi-finals
Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16
Aston Villa N/A

Final
Barcelona P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A10
Dortmund P16 W8 D5 L3 F31 A21
Bayern München P28 W13 D4 L11 F45 A42
Inter P19 W10 D2 L7 F28 A21

2024 final highlights: Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

