Bayern 1-2 Inter: Nerazzurri strike late to earn advantage

Davide Frattesi's late winner gave Inter a quarter-final first-leg advantage in Munich, striking three minutes after substitute Thomas Müller had drawn Bayern level following Lautaro Martínez's clinical first-half opener.

Key moments 7' Olise shot deflects narrowly wide

26' Kane smacks strike against post

38' First-time Martínez finish opens scoring

56' Urbig parries Inter captain's fierce effort

85' Müller slots in 11 minutes after coming on

88' Frattesi fires winner from Augusto cross

Match in brief: Clinical Inter win in Munich

Davide Frattesi pounced to give Inter a memorable first-leg win over Bayern Getty Images

Bayern chose to start with Raphaël Guerreiro in a No10 role in place of the injured Jamal Musiala, and the Portuguese joined Michael Olise and Harry Kane in testing goalkeeper Yann Sommer during a dominant start by the six-time champions.

After teasing his markers on the edge of the box, Olise teed up Kane in space inside the box to go closest during the early stages, beating Sommer with a curling shot that smacked off a post and away.

A post denied Harry Kane a first-half goal for Bayern AFP via Getty Images

Despite showing their capacity to rapidly counterattack, the Italian leaders were yet to have an attempt on target before Lautaro Martínez changed the situation in electrifying fashion.

A dazzling Inter move culminated in Marcus Thuram meeting a cross with a perceptive touch to locate the striker, who finished first time with the outside of his right foot from inside the penalty area for a sixth goal in his last four Champions League appearances.

Unbeaten in their previous 22 home matches in the competition, Bayern persistently probed after the break but struggled to unduly trouble Sommer, with Martínez going close shortly after the restart when his angled drive was turned away by 21-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Just when Simone Inzaghi's side looked on course for a ninth clean sheet in this season's Champions League, Konrad Laimer collected a delivery and found Thomas Müller in front of goal, the substitute tapping in 11 minutes after coming on for his 244th Bayern goal with five minutes remaining.

Thomas Müller swiftly levelled after being introduced from the bench Getty Images

The final twist came when Inter forayed along the left in another lightning attack, affording Carlos Augusto the chance to slide in a cross that Davide Frattesi met with an emphatic close-range strike, giving his side the advantage ahead of the second leg and the distinction of becoming the first team to win at Bayern since Paris in the quarter-finals in April 2021.

As it happened: Bayern 1-2 Inter

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

Alessandro Bastoni celebrates with the Player of the Match silverware UEFA via Getty Images

"He passed superbly and carried the ball forward with excellent composure, also making some crucial defensive interceptions and challenges."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

James Thorogood, match reporter

On a night when Bayern were hoping to move a step closer to Finale da Hoam 2.0, Inter dealt a setback to their dreams of another Champions League final on home soil. The Italian club's reputation hasn’t been forged for nothing, as the unstoppable force from Bavaria fell short against the immovable object from Milan. Kane's shot against a post might come back to haunt Bayern.

Reaction

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach: "We had the chances to score more than once tonight – two or three, or even more. We know they have quality up front; it’s never unthreatening, but we were more dangerous and we had chances. I know Inter away from home is tough, but I don’t think we need to come out defeated because of injuries or things like that. We’ll have our chances in Milan, too."

Konrad Laimer, Bayern midfielder: "It’s frustrating, but it’s half-time. I think this game had more on offer. Over long phases of the game we did a lot right, but we knew Inter were a good team and they were ice-cold in converting their chances. A huge game awaits next Wednesday."

Thomas Müller, Bayern forward: "We managed to fight back and then there was a situation that, when we analyse it back, we’ll realise we could have done better in. Ultimately, it’s about goals in football. I don’t want to talk about the brutality of football; it’s half-time. We wanted a different result, but we know all is not lost."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We must congratulate the lads. It is certainly a top-level result that makes us happy. We did something remarkable, but it won’t matter unless we do it in the second leg at San Siro in front of our fans, too. We also deserve credit for believing in the victory to the final minute, despite conceding a goal a few moments earlier."

Yann Sommer, Inter goalkeeper: "It's an important win for us. It was a hard piece of work, but we did a lot well. We were efficient in front of goal and defended well despite a few hard moments, which are part of it – but it was a strong win. I know what these phases feel like when Bayern are generating immense pressure with their counter press, the numerous crosses or through balls. The build-up play gets a little harder, but we found good solutions and were very stable at the back, which was key."

Lautaro Martínez, Inter forward: "This performance was complete in every respect – we showed character, quality and did well in and out of possession against strong opponents. In a huge stadium against a great team, the lads proved what they can do and that they deserve to wear this jersey. Our performance and attitude must be the same in the second leg. We took the ball off them in the first half and saw how much they suffered, so we need quality as well as determination."

Bayern had won 11 of their previous 13 matches against Italian teams (D1 L1) Getty Images

Key stats

Inter have scored first in nine of their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches and netted before the break in seven of their last eight.

The Serie A side have won nine of their last ten UEFA Champions League matches (L1).

Their only previous European Cup or Champions League quarter-final tie against a German team was a 7-3 aggregate defeat against Schalke (2-5 h, 1-2 a) in the 2010/11 edition.

Müller made a record 24th appearance in the quarter-finals, having been tied with Neuer and Lionel Messi.

Bayern's run of seven successive wins against Italian visitors came to an end, although they will take encouragement from their record of winning their last four two-legged ties against Italian teams.

This was Die Roten's 35th European Cup or Champions League quarter-final tie – a total only bettered by Real Madrid (40).

Line-ups

Bayern: Urbig; Stanišić, Dier, Kim (Boey 74); Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Guerreiro (Gnabry 74); Olise, Kane, Sané (Müller 74)

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian (Bisseck 79), Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan (Frattesi 74), Carlos Augusto; Martínez (Zalewski 89), Thuram