Priceless Moments of the Week: Serhou Guirassy, John McGinn, Bukayo Saka and Benjamin Pavard shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Guirassy hits hat-trick, sets Dortmund record

Serhou Guirassy's treble against Barcelona propelled him to 13 goals in this season's UEFA Champions League – setting a new record for the most goals scored in a single campaign by a Borussia Dortmund player.

The competition's top scorer delivered a Player of the Match performance as Dortmund secured a 3-1 victory on the night, though they ultimately bowed out of competition.

Guirassy opened the scoring inside 11 minutes with a cute Panenka-style penalty, added a close-range header early in the second half, then sealed his treble by smashing in a failed clearance.

One of only seven players to have netted a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the 29-year-old also joins an exclusive group of Dortmund players to have scored three in a single match on Europe's biggest stage: Robert Lewandowski (2013), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017), and Karim Adeyemi (2024).

Highlights: B. Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona

McGinn strike gets Villa Park rocking

Villa Park erupted as John McGinn's magnificent solo goal rekindled hope among the home faithful.

The Aston Villa captain surged forward from deep inside his own half, bursting through the middle of the pitch as Paris' defenders scrambled to contain him.

Building momentum with every stride, McGinn reached the penalty area untouched. As the blue shirts broke formation in a desperate bid to close him down, he unleashed a stunning left-footed strike that soared into the top corner – leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma rooted to the spot.

The goal levelled the score on the night, though Villa still trailed on aggregate. McGinn offered only a restrained celebration, instead urging the crowd on as he jogged back for the restart.

It was his third goal of the campaign, adding to earlier strikes against Leipzig and Bologna in the league phase.

Highlights: Aston Villa 3-2 Paris

Saka recovers to inspire Arsenal

Bukayo Saka bounced back from an early penalty miss by superbly chipping in the opening goal of Arsenal's win over Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

The England winger had a prime opportunity to increase the Gunners' aggregate advantage with a 13th-minute spot kick, yet Thibaut Courtois guessed correctly and parried the tame effort.

But 65 minutes in, Saka timed his run perfectly to split Madrid's rigid back line and meet Mikel Merino's clever through ball. This time, he made no mistake – coolly lifting a finessed finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to give Arsenal the lead on the night.

"I was so impressed with him," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. "The way he handled his emotions [...] and didn't let it affect him, especially on his first time in this stadium."

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal

Pavard helps Inter edge Bayern

"It was a special feeling," said Benjamin Pavard after his crucial goal helped Inter book their place in the semi-finals – at the expense of his former club Bayern München.

"I'm really happy [...] I'd been waiting for it for a long time," continued the defender, whose thumping header from Hakan Çalhanoğlu's corner at Stadio San Siro marked his first goal for the Nerazzurri on his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance.

Timed at 61 minutes, it was the centre-back's third goal in Europe's elite competition. Coincidentally, his previous goal had come for Bayern against Inter in November 2022 – also a header from a corner.

Highlights: Inter 2-2 Bayern München



