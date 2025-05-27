2025 eChampions League finals preview: Defending champion Jonny among eight players eyeing glory

From a field of 36 players in the league phase, just eight talented superstars remain to take on the challenge of the eChampions League finals at Eisbach Studios in Munich on Wednesday 28 May.

After hundreds of matches and almost 1,000 goals, the league and knockout phase entertained and astounded in equal measure. Now, as we move one step closer to crowning the 2025 eChampions League winner, it's time to remind ourselves of the eight players who have qualified and their route to the quarter-finals.

How do I watch the 2025 eChampions League? The FC community will be able to catch all the action on EA SPORTS FC's YouTube and Twitch channels, while highlights will be available on the EA SPORTS FC PRO Instagram, TikTok and X channels.

Emre Yilmaz

League phase record: 5 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses

League phase standing: 1st

The 2023 eChampions League winner was the only player to remain undefeated throughout the league and knockout phases, beating the likes of Vejrgang, Brice and Luconegua before defeating Neat 5-4 in the round of 16 to earn his spot in the finals.

Emre Yilmaz won the 2023 eChampions League UEFA via Sportsfile

Alihanlion

League phase record: 4 wins, 0 draws, 2 losses

League phase standing: 8th

In one of the biggest stories of the weekend, Alihanlion made it to the finals in unlikely fashion. The 16-year-old qualified for the round of 16 ahead of RBLZ Gaming team-mates Levyfinn and Vejrgang thanks to a superior goalscoring record. Then, in his all-important knockout match, Alihanlion won a hard-fought contest against Resende, with the final result reading 2-1 to the Bulgarian youngster.

nicolas99fc

League phase record: 3 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses

League phase standing: 13th

The Iceman had an indifferent league phase, winning only three out of his six matches, but those victories against Fouma, Chris de Boer and RvPLegend10 were enough to secure a place in the knockout phase. The former eChampions League winner then went on to beat Fouma again (4-3), before playing in an all-time classic against Levi de Weerd – eventually prevailing 7-6 after extra time to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Ilian

League phase record: 3 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss

League phase standing: 12th

Ilian was solid throughout the league phase, suffering just one defeat in his six matches and recording a statement 8-4 win against ivanilsonlpvm. In the knockout phase, he then showcased his fighting spirit with a 6-4 win against Bradley and an outstanding comeback victory against Jayden in the round of 16. Down 4-1, the French player fought back to triumph 5-4 and make it to Munich.

The action so far

Samugamer

League phase record: 5 wins, 0 draws, 1 loss

League phase standing: 2nd

Samugamer had an incredible run in the league phase, winning his first five matches and racking up 27 goals in the process – with eight of those coming in an 8-0 victory against KKoray. In the round of 16, Samu faced off against RvPLegend10, who had picked up some big wins in recent matches. Nonetheless, the Italian player claimed an impressive 5-2 triumph and a berth in the quarter-finals.

Vejrgang

League phase record: 4 wins, 0 draws, 2 losses

League phase standing: 10th

Vejrgang's weekend was defined by his two matches against Brazilian rival Young. In the league phase, Vejrgang beat Young 4-2, and the two were then drawn against each other in the knockout phase. It was the Danish hopeful who claimed victory once again, winning 6-3, and he went on to secure his quarter-final place with a 4-1 success against DFernandes.

Vejrgang won the UEFA eEURO finals in 2024 UEFA via Getty Images

Jonny

League phase record: 5 wins, 0 draws, 1 loss

League phase standing: 3rd

The eChampions League holder came into this year's competition with a lot of confidence, and that carried him through the league phase as he picked up five wins in six matches. The German player carried this momentum into his round of 16 contest as he faced Chris de Boer. Jonny was pushed to the limit in a game that went to extra time, but he booked his spot in the finals with a 5-4 victory.

Jonny on his 2024 triumph

Marley

League phase record: 2 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses

League phase standing: 22nd

Marley was a prime example of how the new eChampions League format delivers excitement and unpredictability. The Scottish player finished the league phase in 22nd (the lowest of any of the quarter-finalists) but recovered to make his way into the final eight. In the knockout phase, Marley beat LJR Peixoto 4-1 before coming up against the free-scoring Karimisbak in the round of 16. After a close contest, he emerged with a 4-3 victory.

Viewership and in-game rewards

FC fans will also receive rewards for tuning in to the eChampions League finals! Here's how you can lock in these rewards:

1. Sign in to your EA account.

2. Ensure your EA account is also connected to your YouTube or Twitch channels.

Then, follow the steps below to unlock specific rewards: