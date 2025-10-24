Priceless Moments of the Week: Fermín López, Lennart Karl, Hugo Ekitiké and Viktor Gyökeres star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Fermín López sparkles with Barcelona treble

"If it's true that that's the first left-footed hat-trick since Lionel Messi was here, then that would make me happy," joked Fermín López.

The 22-year-old went home with both the match ball and the Player of the Match award after hitting a hat-trick in Barcelona's commanding 6-1 win over Olympiacos.

Fermín López struck early, reacting fastest to Lamine Yamal's blocked effort to guide home through a crowd. He added a stylish second, wrong-footing his marker with a feint before cutting inside and finishing precisely, and completed his treble late on, lashing a crisp low strike into the corner.

He becomes the first Spanish player – and the ninth overall – to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona.

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Karl becomes Bayern's youngest Champions League goalscorer

"When the line-up was announced earlier, I thought to myself, 'Imagine if I was Player of the Match'," said Lennart Karl.

The 17-year-old made that thought a reality, scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal on just his second appearance as Bayern eased past Club Brugge 4-0.

"I was very well-placed in the number ten position. I received the ball, my first touch wasn't perfect and then I was just in the zone. I did a trick and then I was away."

After turning his first marker, Karl skipped past another, driving forward and leaving the chasing defenders behind, before sending a rising strike beyond the diving Nordin Jackers.

Already Bayern's youngest ever starter in the Champions League, Karl became their youngest goalscorer in the competition at 17 years and 242 days, breaking Jamal Musiala's 2021 record by 121 days.

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge

Bosz's fine-tuned PSV hit top gear

"It's like Formula 1. You'll never be world champion if you don't keep tuning your car," mused PSV coach Peter Bosz after his side inflicted Napoli's biggest ever UEFA Champions League defeat – and scored six for the first time in the competition.

"I think you have to constantly improve," assessed Bosz. And his team have done exactly that. After opening with a defeat to Union SG and a draw with Leverkusen, PSV accelerated into form with this 6-2 triumph in Eindhoven.

Dennis Man struck twice, while Ismael Saibari, Ricardo Pepi and Couhaib Driouech added further goals alongside an early own goal, rounding off a statement performance from the 1987/88 European champions.

Watch Dennis Man's PSV wonder strike vs Napoli

Ekitiké sparks Liverpool comeback in Frankfurt return

It was a subdued celebration from Hugo Ekitiké after he netted a 35th-minute equaliser against his former club.

On his first return to Frankfurt Stadion since his summer move to Merseyside, the 23-year-old reflected: "It was something special for me to come back."

Liverpool had fallen behind in the 26th minute, but Ekitiké's solo effort levelled the contest. Breaking from inside his own half, he sprinted past his marker and slid the ball calmly beyond the goalkeeper – a moment that inspired Liverpool's eventual 5-1 victory in Germany.

"I've so much respect for Frankfurt – they made me the player I am and I wouldn't be where I am now without them," said Ekitiké at full time.

Champions League highlights: Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool

Arsenal's 13-minute flurry confirms landmark

Arsenal marked their 100th UEFA Champions League victory in style, scoring four times in 14 second-half minutes to beat Atlético de Madrid 4-0 in London and extend their perfect start to the campaign.

After a goalless first half, Gabriel broke the deadlock by glancing in Declan Rice's dangerous free-kick, before Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead with a composed first-time finish – his third goal in as many matches.

Viktor Gyökeres then sealed the result, striking twice in quick succession from close range to cap an impressive win.

With three victories and three clean sheets, Arsenal's momentum shows no sign of slowing – though Gyökeres was quick to stress focus over form: "We'll take it game by game, even though that sounds boring, but it's how it is."

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Goals rain in on record-breaking matchweek

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League delivered a remarkable 71 goals across its 18 league phase fixtures – the highest-scoring matchweek in the competition's history.

The total surpasses the previous record, set earlier this season on Matchday 1, by four goals.

Among the biggest scorers were Paris, who hit seven against Leverkusen, while Barcelona and PSV each notched six. Chelsea and Liverpool both bagged five in equally dominant victories.