Champions League away days: Bodø, Norway

Surrounded by breathtaking fjords, jagged mountains, and the untamed Norwegian Sea, the charming town of Bodø certainly has plenty to offer visiting supporters in the way of unique experiences.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League meeting between Bodø/Glimt and Manchester City on Matchday 7, we throw the away days spotlight on the 2024 European Capital of Culture.

Into the wild

The Saltstraumen Maelstrom is one of the most spectacular experiences to witness in Bodø Getty Images/iStockphoto

Given its spectacular location just north of the Arctic Circle, Bodø has no shortage of opportunities to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life and explore nature in all its glory.

The nearby Saltstraumen Maelstrom is the world's largest whirlpool, with the phenomenon taking place every six hours. Regular boat tours are available, with spottings of sea eagles and other nautical animals also commonplace.

Meanwhile the Sjunkhatten National Park is a hiker's dream surrounded by fjords and coastal landscapes, and Mjelle Beach is famous for its red sand.

History comes to life

The locals are proud of their deep connection to fishing, and the Norwegian Jekt Trade Museum takes you on board a voyage into the history of maritime navigation and trade along the coast.

Elsewhere, the highly-rated Aviation Museum offers exciting and strange stories from the past, along with interactive exhibitions showcasing giant planes and unusual objects.

Finally, a new Art Museum opened in 2025, showcasing both historical and contemporary art that engages and inspires.

Relax and unwind

Bodø's picturesque harbour UEFA via Getty Images

Once you've explored all that Bodø and its surroundings have to offer, it might be time to rest your weary feet with an unforgettable sauna and swimming experience in the heart of the harbour.

The floating Pust (meaning 'breath' in Norwegian) Sauna allows you the opportunity to warm up to the maximum before those brave enough can plunge into the sea for a truly invigorating sensation.

If that shock to the system has built up your appetite, the centre is overflowing with great restaurants to suit all budgets, with the local stockfish and Fårikål (mutton and cabbage stew) well worth a try.