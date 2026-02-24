Champions League line-up predictions: Knockout play-off second legs
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? We predict the line-ups ahead of Tuesday's knockout phase play-off deciders.
We give Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off deciders.
You can also keep track of which players are suspended and injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 24 February
Atleti vs Club Brugge (18:45 CET)
Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Alvarez, Sørloth
Out: Barrios (muscle), González (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Pubill, Simeone
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, Seys; Stanković, Vanaken, Vetlesen; Carlos Forbs, Tresoldi, Tzolis
Out: Onyedika (suspended), Van den Heuvel (leg)
Doubtful: Audoor (muscular), Reis (illness), Sandra (illness), Spileers (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Vanaken
Leverkusen: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Palacios, García; Lucas Vázquez, Maza, Grimaldo, Poku; Schick
Out: Badé (thigh)
Doubtful: Tillman (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: García, Kofane
Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Mouzakitis, Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; Taremi
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Dani García, Hezze, Taremi
Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zieliński, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito
Out: Lautaro Martínez (calf)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Acerbi, Bastoni, Lautaro Martínez, Mkhitaryan
Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg
Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Osula, Barnes
Out: Bruno Guimarães (thigh), Livramento (thigh), Miley (thigh), Schär (ankle), Thiaw (suspended)
Doubtful: Botman (back), Wissa (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton
Qarabağ: Kochalski; Silva, Hüseynov, Medina, Jafarguliyev; Pedro Bicalho, Janković; Leandro Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran
Out: Mustafazade (groin)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Janković, Silva, Medina