Priceless Moments of the Week: Eberechi Eze, Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Robert Lewandowski star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the round of 16 second legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Sporting CP stage historic comeback

"True champions rise to the occasion. This team's resilience is unshakeable and boundless," said Sporting CP head coach Rui Borges as his side completed a remarkable turnaround to reach the quarter-finals.

The Portuguese outfit overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat a thriving Bodø/Glimt 5-3 on aggregate, reaching the last eight for only the second time in their history – and the first since the 1982/83 European Cup.

Luis Suárez's 78th-minute penalty forced extra time in Lisbon. Two minutes into it, Maximiliano Araújo put the hosts ahead, before 20-year-old Rafael Nel came off the bench to smash in at the near post and seal a stunning victory with seconds remaining.

The 5-0 second-leg victory at Estádio José Alvalade stands as Sporting CP's biggest win in the European Cup/Champions League proper – and only the fifth time in the Champions League any team has overturned a first-leg deficit of three goals or more to progress.

Watch Nel's Sporting CP round of 16 clincher

Explosive Eze, Reliable Rice

With the tie finely poised at 1-1, Leverkusen arrived in London with everything still to play for.

Arsenal pushed early, and on 36 minutes Eberechi Eze delivered in style. Receiving the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the area, he spun and struck purely on the bounce, sending an unstoppable effort hurtling beyond the diving goalkeeper.

Declan Rice then stepped in. Scoring his fifth Champions League goal for the Gunners – and fourth in the knockout phase across the past two seasons – he was again decisive when it mattered. Alert to a loose clearance, he brought the ball down with two touches before rifling low into the bottom corner.

"I just saw it hitting the back of the net; the finish is unbelievable looking back now, but I don't really remember much as it all happened within a split second," said Rice, who gave Arsenal a 3-1 aggregate win and secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Watch Eberechi Eze's stunning Arsenal strike

Kane and Salah hit 50-goal milestone

Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah both reached 50 Champions League goals in the round of 16 second legs, joining an exclusive group of just 12 players to hit the landmark.

Kane became the first Englishman to reach the mark, scoring twice in Bayern München's 4-1 victory over Atalanta. His opener was a clinical penalty swept into the bottom corner, before sharp footwork to escape two defenders allowed him to break free and blast in his second. The 32-year-old has now scored 29 goals in his past three seasons with Bayern, adding to the 21 he struck for Tottenham – his first coming in 2016/17.

Salah reached the milestone in trademark fashion. Liverpool's fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Galatasaray began with a quick one-two with Florian Wirtz, before the Egyptian curled a precise finish inside the far post. The first African player to reach 50 in the competition, Salah scored his first two for Basel in 2013/14, added another for Roma in 2016/17 and has struck the remaining 47 for Liverpool.

Champions League highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray

Lewandowski becomes oldest knockout goalscorer

Robert Lewandowski became the oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout match, striking twice in Barcelona's 7-2 win over Newcastle – aged 37 years 209 days he was 61 days older than previous record holder Ryan Giggs in 2011.

Lewandowski rose above his marker to head in Barça's fifth in the 56th minute, then struck again five minutes later, finding space through the middle to finish with composure.

The Polish forward also became the oldest player to score more than one goal in a Champions League match – 123 days older than Milan's Filippo Inzaghi in 2010.

Lewandowski sits third on the competition's all-time scoring list with 109 goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129).