Champions League quarter-final reaction: Harry Kane, Kai Havertz, Álvaro Arbeloa

Harry Kane, Kai Havertz and Vincent Kompany are among those to feature in our rolling round-up of all the reaction to Tuesday's quarter-final first legs.

Goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane helped Bayern München to an impressive win at Real Madrid, though Kylian Mbappé's 14th goal of the UEFA Champions League campaign gives the Spanish side hope ahead of next week's return. There's only one goal in it between Sporting CP and Arsenal, too, following Kai Havertz's 91st-minute winner for the Gunners in Lisbon.

Harry Kane, Bayern forward, speaking to TNT Sports: "Coming to Madrid and trying to get a result is always a difficult thing to do. We created some good chances; credit to [Madrid], they did too. We can be really happy with the win and take it into next week. We're in a good position, but we have to stay focused and try to do the same again."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach, speaking to TNT Sports: "We should have put the tie to bed. Hopefully we'll score at [home]; I see no reason why we can't go on to win [the tie], but Real Madrid have incredible talent. It's important to continue our momentum. They will give us a tough game and are the kind of team that can do something special, but so can we."

Vincent Kompany reaction to Bayern München's victory at Real Madrid

Luis Díaz, Bayern winger, speaking to Movistar: "This was a testing match. Madrid are strong at home. We had a good game plan and executed it pretty well, especially in the first half. Both sides had more scoring chances and if we'd tucked one of ours away we'd have headed home feeling much more comfortable about our advantage."

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "I salute my players for continuing to attack and keeping the faith. We go to Germany knowing that we are capable of winning. When you play out and they press you, you have to be careful because it's a dangerous phase of play. We have learned a lot about Bayern tonight."

Álvaro Arbeloa on Real Madrid's first-leg defeat

Antonio Rüdiger, Real Madrid defender, speaking to Movistar: "We talked pre-match about not losing the ball because at this level it's hugely dangerous. One of the things we needed to do more – and better – was shoot. But Manuel Neuer was their best player. Anyway, we have cause for hope of a fightback."

Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid goalkeeper, speaking to Movistar: "This is the Champions League quarter-finals: we didn't expect an easy job. We wanted to have the ball, score first and dominate possession. Let's see if that tactic works for us in Germany."

Bayern München reaction: Manuel Neuer on win at Real Madrid

Kai Havertz, Arsenal forward, speaking to Amazon Prime: "It was quite an open game but mostly we controlled it quite well. Football is made from moments like this. Overall, we played a very good game and can be proud of ourselves."

Kai Havertz on last-gasp victory at Sporting CP

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, speaking to Amazon Prime: "I'm very happy. To win away from home in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against a team that haven't lost for so long at home – that shows the difficulty. There were two or three occasions where we were quite close and, in the end, a magic moment from the finishers won us the game."

Arsenal reaction: Mikel Arteta on first-leg win at Sporting CP

David Raya, Arsenal goalkeeper: "It was a very tough match, a game where both teams wanted to play and keep the ball. They made our lives difficult. They are a good team and they showed that today. They can create danger at set pieces, so we will have to be ready for everything [in the second leg]."

Rui Borges, Sporting CP coach, speaking to Sport TV: "It was an even contest. Sporting had the best goalscoring opportunities. We controlled the game and, in all honesty, I'm very happy with the players' and the team's performance. A small lapse in concentration cost us dearly."

David Raya reaction to Arsenal's first-leg win against Sporting CP

Maximiliano Araújo, Sporting CP defender: "We knew it was going to be a very tough match but we had some great chances. If the ball had gone in, it would have been a different game. A momentary lapse in concentration ended up costing us the match, but there are plenty of positives and now we need to focus on what lies ahead."