Who are Australia and New Zealand's top European stars?
Wednesday 3 July 2019
Harry Kewell remains the man to catch in our ranking of the biggest UEFA stars from down under.
Most appearances by Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
32: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
29: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
29: Tom Rogic (AUS – Celtic)
27: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
25: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds United)
20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)
20: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
18: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)
15: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)
14: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)
Top-scoring Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen)
5: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)
4: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
3: Tom Rogic (AUS – Celtic)
2: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
2: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)
2: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Anderlecht)
2: Chris James (NZL – Tampere United)
1: Paul Agostino (AUS – 1860 München)
1: Frank Farina (AUS – Club Brugge)
1: Dylan McAllister (AUS – Breidablik)
1: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers)
1: Mile Sterjovski (AUS – LOSC Lille, Basel)
1: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)
Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competitions*
88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)
55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Kaiserslautern, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)
45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
44: Wynton Rufer (NZL –Zürich, Grasshopper Club, Werder Bremen)
44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
42: Mile Sterjovski (AUS – LOSC Lille, Basel)
38: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord, Blackburn Rovers)
38: Tom Rogic (AUS – Celtic)
Top-scoring Antipodean players in UEFA club competition*
23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Werder Bremen)
21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds United, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough)
8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègois, Charleroi)
7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)
5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)
5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
4: Tim Cahill (AUS – Everton)
4: Mile Sterjovski (AUS – LOSC Lille, Basel)
4: Chris Wood (NZL – Birmingham, Burnley)
Notable Antipodean firsts
First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Craig Johnston § (Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1984)
First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final
Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1992)
First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Harry Kewell (AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2005)
Only Antipodean internationals to appear in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals
Ned Zelic (Juventus 6-1agg Borussia Dortmund, 1993)
Mark Schwarzer (Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006)
Australian goalkeepers have been unused subsitutes in four UEFA club competition finals
Frank Jurić (Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid, 2002 UEFA Champions League)
Brad Jones (Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006 UEFA Cup)
Željko Kalac (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool FC, 2007 UEFA Champions League)
Mitchell Langarak (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern München, 2013 UEFA Champions League)
Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Australasian/Oceanian players in UEFA club competition*
AMERICAN SAMOA: none
AUSTRALIA: 88 – Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
COOK ISLANDS: none
FIJI: none
NEW ZEALAND: 44 – Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen)
PAPUA NEW GUINEA: none
SAMOA: none
SOLOMON ISLANDS: none
TAHITI: 15 – Marama Vahirua (Nantes)
TONGA: none
VANUATU: none
* UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup
§ Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance