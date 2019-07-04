Who are central and north America's top UEFA players?
Thursday 4 July 2019
Which CONCACAF national has played most UEFA Champions League games and scored the most goals?
Most appearances by a CONCACAF national player in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
48: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
46: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)
41: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
39: Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid)
36: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United)
34: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – København, Beşiktaş)
34: Emilio Izaguirre (HON – Celtic)
29: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)
27: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
27: Jermaine Jones (USA – Leverkusen, Schalke)
27: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid)
Top-scoring CONCACAF national players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
17: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid)
14: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
11: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United)
7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
6: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
6: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar)
5: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Anderlecht)
5: Carlos Vela (MEX – Arsenal, Real Sociedad)
5: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)
4: Raúl Jiménez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Benfica)
4: Miguel Layún (MEX – Porto)
4: Hirving Lozano (MEX - PSV Eindhoven)
Most appearances by CONCACAF national players in UEFA club competition*
103: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – København, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)
56: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)
54: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
53: Keylor Navas (CRC – Levante, Real Madrid)
51: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn)
48: Bryan Ruiz (CRC – Gent, Twente, Sporting CP)
48: Emilio Izaguirre (HON – Celtic)
48: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
45: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid)
40: Brad Friedel (USA – Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)
40: Tim Howard (USA – Manchester United, Everton)
Top-scoring CONCACAF national players in UEFA club competition*
24: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid)
17: Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)
16: Javier Hernandez (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
16: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Germinal Beerschot, Anderlecht)
13: Dwight Yorke (TRI – Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn)
11: Olivier Occean (CAN – Odd, Lillestrøm)
8: Bryan Ruiz (CRC – Gent, Twente, Sporting CP)
7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto)
7: Leon Bailey (JAM - Genk)
7: Clint Dempsey (USA – Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur)
7: Giovani dos Santos (MEX – Barcelona, Tottenham, Galatasaray, Villarreal)
6: Michael Barrantes (CRC – Aalesund)
6: DaMarcus Beasley (USA – PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
6: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar, Manchester City, Aris Thessaloniki)
CONCACAF European achievements
First CONCACAF national to win a UEFA club competition
Hugo Sánchez (Real Madrid 5-3agg Köln, 1985/86 UEFA Cup)
Only CONCACAF national to have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup
Julio Dely Valdés (Paris 1-0 Rapid Wien, 1995/96)
CONCACAF nationals who have won the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League
Dwight Yorke (Manchester United, 1998/99)
Rafael Márquez (Barcelona, 2005/06)
Keylor Navas (Real Madrid, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)
CONCACAF nationals who have been European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League runners-up
Javier Hernández (Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United, 2010/11)
CONCACAF nationals who have been UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League runners-up
Clint Dempsey (Atlético Madrid 2-1aet Fulham, 2010/11)
Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition*
ANGUILLA: none
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: none
ARUBA: none
BARBADOS: 5 – Emmerson Boyce (Wigan)
BAHAMAS: none
BELIZE: none
BERMUDA: none
BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS: none
CANADA: 103 – Atiba Hutchinson (København, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)
CAYMAN ISLANDA: none
COSTA RICA: 53 – Keylor Navas (Levante, Real Madrid)
CUBA: 2 – Alain García (Nõmme Kalju)
CURAÇAO: 15 – Cuco Martina (Twente, Southampton, Everton)
DOMINICA: none
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: 2 – Enmy Emanuel Peña Beltre (Valletta)
EL SALVADOR: 4 – Víctor Dubón (FC Jazz)
GRENADA: 12 – Brendon Batson (West Brom)
GUATEMALA: 8 – Carlos Ruiz (Aris Thessaloniki)
GUYANA: none
HAITI: 28 – Kim Jaggy (Grasshopper Club)
HONDURAS: 48 – Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic)
JAMAICA: 22 – Leon Bailey (Genk, Leverkusen)
MEXICO: 56 – Rafael Márquez (Monaco, Barcelona)
MONTSERRAT: none
NICARAGUA: 5 – Ariagner Smith (Spartaks Jūrmala)
PANAMA: 38 – Julio Dely Valdés (Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)
PUERTO RICO: none
SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS: none
SAINT LUCIA: none
SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: 2 – Cornelius Stewart (VPS Vaasa)
SURINAM: none
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: 51 – Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers)
TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS: none
UNITED STATES: 40 – Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham) & Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)
US VIRGIN ISLANDS: none
*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup