Can Liverpool join the 21st-century unbeatables?

Liverpool marked a year undefeated in the Premier League on 2 January with a victory against Sheffield United. Only the 12th team in Europe's top five leagues to make the claim, the Merseyside outfit are on track to become the 34th side to complete a defeat-free European top-flight season in the 21st century.

Jürgen Klopp's men are seeking to follow in the footsteps of the two previous British title holders. In 2003/04, Arsenal's 'Invincibles' went the distance before Celtic completed their domestic campaign without losing a match in 2016/17, going on to secure a Scottish treble. UEFA.com salutes the 21st-century unbeatables.

Celtic's unbeatable 2016/17 side ©Getty Images

Liverpool aren't the only ones

Across Europe's 54 member assocations there are, in fact, 12 unbeaten teams: Salzburg (Austria), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Slavia Praha (Czech Republic), Europa (Gibraltar), St Joseph's (Gibraltar), Olympiacos (Greece), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel), Floriana (Malta), La Fiorita (San Marino), SP Tre Penne (San Marino) and Shakhtar (Ukraine).

Winning every game

The 1999/2000 champions of Andorra, Constellació Esportiva (P12 W12 D0 L0 F71 A6 Pts36), are the only side to have won a UEFA-affiliated European premier division without dropping a point in the 21st century. They scored 71 goals in those matches (an average of 5.92 per game!). Liverpool have drawn once, away to Manchester United in October, so the best they can manage is 37 wins out of 38 matches.

Building from the back

The all-time meanest defence among our 21st-century invincibles belonged to Moldova's 2006/07 championship-winning Sheriff outfit; under Leonid Kuchuk, the Tiraspol club conceded just seven goals in 36 games that campaign – an average of 0.19 per match, or one for every 463 minutes they played that season. Liverpool have conceded 14 after 20 games.

When being unbeaten isn't enough

Crvena zvezda's class of 2007/08 (P33 W21 D12 L0 F65 A22 Pts75) are the only team to have survived a European league season unbeaten since the turn of the century and NOT won the title, finishing five points adrift of Belgrade rivals Partizan.

Where there are no invincibles

Of the top eight leagues in Europe (according to their UEFA coeffiecients), four have never been won unbeaten since the foundation of UEFA in 1954: Spain, France, Russia and the reunited Germany.

Teams who have gone a 21st-century UEFA-affiliated league seasons* unbeaten

Stars of Arsenal's indomitable 2003/04 side ©Getty Images

Andorra

Constellació Esportiva (1999/00: P12 W12 D0 L0 F71 A6 Pts36)

Santa Coloma (2009/10: P20 W13 D7 L0 F46 A14 Pts46)

Armenia

Pyunik (2003: P28 W23 D5 L0 F87 A11 Pts74)

Bulgaria

CSKA Sofia (2007/08: P30 W24 D6 L0 F53 A11 Pts78)

Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb (2014/15: P36 W26 D10 L0 F85 A21 Pts88)

Cyprus

Apollon Limassol (2005/06: P26 W19 D7 L0 F68 A24 Pts64)

Anorthosis Famagusta (2007/08: P32 W20 D12 L0 F58 A19 Pts72)

Czech Republic

Sparta Praha (2009/10: P30 W16 D14 L0 F42 A14 Pts62)

England

Arsenal (2003/04: P38 W26 D12 L0 F73 A26 Pts90)

Estonia

Flora Tallinn (2003: P28 W24 D4 L0 F105 A21 Pts76)

Nõmme Kalju (2018: P36 W25 D11 L0 F114 A32 Pts86)



Gibraltar

**Lincoln (2009/10: P18 W17 D1 L0 F67 A12 Pts52)

**Lincoln (2010/11: P20 W16 D4 L0 F72 A22 Pts52)

**Lincoln (2011/12: P20 W17 D3 L0 F82 A18 Pts54)

Lincoln (2012/13: P15 W13 D2 L0 F68 A13 Pts41)

Lincoln (2013/14: P14 W11 D3 L0 F66 A6 Pts36)

Greece

PAOK (2018/19: P30 W26 D4 L0 F66 A14 Pts80***)

Hungary

Debrecen (2011/12: P30 W22 D8 L0 F64 A18 Pts74)

Juventus's 2011/12 unbeatables ©AFP/Getty Images

Iceland

Stjarnan (2014: F22 W15 D7 L0 F42 A21 Pts52)



Italy

Juventus (2011/12: P38 W23 D15 L0 F68 A20 Pts84)

Malta

Valletta (2010/11: P28 W18 D10 L0 F59 A17 Pts42)

Moldova

Sheriff (2006/07: P36 W28 D8 L0 F70 A7 Pts92)

Norway

Rosenborg (2010: P30 W19 D11 L0 F58 A24 Pts68)

Portugal

Porto (2010/11: P30 W27 D3 L0 F73 A16 Pts84)

Porto (2012/13: P30 W24 D6 L0 F70 A14 Pts78)

Scotland

Celtic (2016/17: P38 W34 D4 L0 F106 A25 Pts106)

Serbia

Partizan**** (2004/05: P30 W25 D5 L0 F81 A20 Pts80)

Crvena zvezda (2007/08: P33 W21 D12 L0 F65 A22 Pts75)

Partizan (2009/10: P30 W24 D6 L0 F63 A14 Pts78)

Ukraine

Dynamo Kyiv (1999/2000: P30 W27 D3 L0 F85 A18 Pts84)

Shakhtar (2001/02: P26 W20 D6 L0 F49 A10 Pts66)

Dynamo Kyiv (2006/07: P30 W22 D8 L0 F67 A23 Pts74)

Dynamo Kyiv (2014/15: P26 W20 D6 L0 F65 A12 Pts66)

*1999/2000 onwards

** titles precede Gibraltar becoming a full member of UEFA in 2013

*** PAOK were deducted two points

**** title was won in Serbia and Montenegro