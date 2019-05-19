Europe's most league and cup wins, longest streaks

Juventus have secured an eighth straight Serie A title, the longest streak in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues, but it is still not enough to put them on the overall leaderboard for successive championships.

Top spot in this category belongs to two clubs who clinched 14 straight titles: Latvian side Skonto and Lincoln of Gibraltar, a team that missed out on outright leadership when pipped by rivals Europa on the last day of the 2016/17 season.

Lincoln's disappointment also left them one title short of what is considered the world record, held by Tafea of Vanuatu in Oceania, whose 15 consecutive championships ran from 1994 to 2008/09.

Belarusian club BATE Borisov now have their sights on that tally after sealing their 13th straight Belarusian crown in 2018, the longest current streak in European football. Meanwhile, Vaduz's 47th Liechtensteiner Cup win on 1 May extended their world-record haul of domestic cups and Linfield's 2018/19 Northern Irish league title leaves them within one of Rangers' European record of 54.

BATE are on a run of 13 straight Belarusian titles ©Pressball

Most consecutive titles in European championships

14 Lincoln (Gibraltar) 2002/03–2015/16

14 Skonto (Latvia) 1991–2004

13 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2006–

13 Rosenborg (Norway) 1992–2004

11 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2005/06–2015/16

10 Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 1990–1999

10 Dynamo Berlin (East Germany) 1978/79–1987/88

10 MTK Budapest (Hungary) 1914, 1917–1925

10 Pyunik (Armenia) 2001–2010

10 Sheriff (Moldova) 2001–2010

Longest current runs

13 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2006–

8 Juventus (Italy) 2011/12–

8 The New Saints (Wales) 2011/12–

8 Celtic (Scotland) 2011/12– (Scottish record is 9 held by both Celtic and Rangers)

7 Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) 2011/12–

7 APOEL (Cyprus) 2012/13–

7 Bayern München (Germany) 2012/13–

6 Salzburg (Austria) 2013/14–

6 Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) 2013/14–

6 Santa Coloma (Andorra) 2013/14–

Rangers have won a record 54 league titles ©Getty Images

Most titles in total in European championships

54 Rangers (Scotland)

53 Linfield (Northern Ireland)

50 Celtic (Scotland)

44 Olympiacos (Greece)

37 Benfica (Portugal)

35 Juventus (Italy)

34 Anderlecht (Belgium)

34 Ajax (Netherlands)

33 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)

33 Real Madrid (Spain)

32 Rapid Wien (Austria) – also won a unified German title in 1941

31 CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

30 Ferencváros (Hungary)

Most consecutive domestic cup wins in Europe (only main FA cup counted)

14 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1998–2011

7 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1956–1962

7 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 2013–

6 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1966–1971

6 Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 1937–1942

6 Principat (Andorra) 1994–1999

6 Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland) 1964–1969

6 Žalgiris (Lithuania) 2011–2016

Vaduz are dominant in the Liechtenstein Cup ©Eddy Risch

Most domestic cups in Europe (only main FA cup counted)

47 Vaduz (Liechtenstein)

43 Linfield (Northern Ireland)

38 Celtic (Scotland)

33 Rangers (Scotland)

30 Barcelona (Spain)

28 Benfica (Portugal)

27 Austria Wien (Austria)

27 Olympiacos (Greece)

26 HB (Faroe Islands)

25 Levski Sofia (Bulgaria)

25 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)

Most consecutive titles in European women's championships

17 KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) 2000–2016

17 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2002/03–

15 NSA Sofia (Bulgaria) 2004/05–

14 Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania) 2005–

13 Lyon (France) 2006/07–

12 Glasgow City (Scotland) 2007/08–

12 Neulengbach (Austria) 2002/03–2013/14

12 Osijek (Croatia) 2006/07–

The only women's team with more than 30 league titles - Sparta Praha ©Pavel Jiřík

Most titles in total in European women's championships

32 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)

25 Mašinac Niš (Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro/Serbia)

22 HJK Helsinki (Finland)

22 Osijek (Croatia)

22 FC Zürich Frauen (Switzerland)

20 Standard Liège (Belgium, including as top Belgian club in BeNe League)

Most consecutive domestic women's cup wins in Europe (only main FA cup counted)

13 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2006–

12 Osijek (Croatia) 2006–2017

12 Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania) 2005–2016

10 Apollon LFC (Cyprus) 2009–

10 Neulengbach (Austria) 2003–2012

Most domestic women's cups in Europe (only main FA cup counted)

19 Osijek (Croatia)

15 FFC Bern (Switzerland)

15 HJK Helsinki (Finland)

15 Mašinac Niš (Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro/Serbia)

15 NSA Sofia (Bulgaria)

15 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

14 Arsenal (England)

14 KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands)