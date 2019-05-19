Europe's most league and cup wins, longest streaks
Sunday 19 May 2019
Find out which teams have dominated the continent's domestic leagues and cups.
Juventus have secured an eighth straight Serie A title, the longest streak in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues, but it is still not enough to put them on the overall leaderboard for successive championships.
Top spot in this category belongs to two clubs who clinched 14 straight titles: Latvian side Skonto and Lincoln of Gibraltar, a team that missed out on outright leadership when pipped by rivals Europa on the last day of the 2016/17 season.
Lincoln's disappointment also left them one title short of what is considered the world record, held by Tafea of Vanuatu in Oceania, whose 15 consecutive championships ran from 1994 to 2008/09.
Belarusian club BATE Borisov now have their sights on that tally after sealing their 13th straight Belarusian crown in 2018, the longest current streak in European football. Meanwhile, Vaduz's 47th Liechtensteiner Cup win on 1 May extended their world-record haul of domestic cups and Linfield's 2018/19 Northern Irish league title leaves them within one of Rangers' European record of 54.
Most consecutive titles in European championships
14 Lincoln (Gibraltar) 2002/03–2015/16
14 Skonto (Latvia) 1991–2004
13 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2006–
13 Rosenborg (Norway) 1992–2004
11 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2005/06–2015/16
10 Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 1990–1999
10 Dynamo Berlin (East Germany) 1978/79–1987/88
10 MTK Budapest (Hungary) 1914, 1917–1925
10 Pyunik (Armenia) 2001–2010
10 Sheriff (Moldova) 2001–2010
Longest current runs
13 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2006–
8 Juventus (Italy) 2011/12–
8 The New Saints (Wales) 2011/12–
8 Celtic (Scotland) 2011/12– (Scottish record is 9 held by both Celtic and Rangers)
7 Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) 2011/12–
7 APOEL (Cyprus) 2012/13–
7 Bayern München (Germany) 2012/13–
6 Salzburg (Austria) 2013/14–
6 Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) 2013/14–
6 Santa Coloma (Andorra) 2013/14–
Most titles in total in European championships
54 Rangers (Scotland)
53 Linfield (Northern Ireland)
50 Celtic (Scotland)
44 Olympiacos (Greece)
37 Benfica (Portugal)
35 Juventus (Italy)
34 Anderlecht (Belgium)
34 Ajax (Netherlands)
33 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)
33 Real Madrid (Spain)
32 Rapid Wien (Austria) – also won a unified German title in 1941
31 CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)
30 Ferencváros (Hungary)
Most consecutive domestic cup wins in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
14 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1998–2011
7 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1956–1962
7 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 2013–
6 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1966–1971
6 Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 1937–1942
6 Principat (Andorra) 1994–1999
6 Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland) 1964–1969
6 Žalgiris (Lithuania) 2011–2016
Most domestic cups in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
47 Vaduz (Liechtenstein)
43 Linfield (Northern Ireland)
38 Celtic (Scotland)
33 Rangers (Scotland)
30 Barcelona (Spain)
28 Benfica (Portugal)
27 Austria Wien (Austria)
27 Olympiacos (Greece)
26 HB (Faroe Islands)
25 Levski Sofia (Bulgaria)
25 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)
Most consecutive titles in European women's championships
17 KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) 2000–2016
17 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2002/03–
15 NSA Sofia (Bulgaria) 2004/05–
14 Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania) 2005–
13 Lyon (France) 2006/07–
12 Glasgow City (Scotland) 2007/08–
12 Neulengbach (Austria) 2002/03–2013/14
12 Osijek (Croatia) 2006/07–
Most titles in total in European women's championships
32 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)
25 Mašinac Niš (Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro/Serbia)
22 HJK Helsinki (Finland)
22 Osijek (Croatia)
22 FC Zürich Frauen (Switzerland)
20 Standard Liège (Belgium, including as top Belgian club in BeNe League)
Most consecutive domestic women's cup wins in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
13 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2006–
12 Osijek (Croatia) 2006–2017
12 Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania) 2005–2016
10 Apollon LFC (Cyprus) 2009–
10 Neulengbach (Austria) 2003–2012
Most domestic women's cups in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
19 Osijek (Croatia)
15 FFC Bern (Switzerland)
15 HJK Helsinki (Finland)
15 Mašinac Niš (Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro/Serbia)
15 NSA Sofia (Bulgaria)
15 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
14 Arsenal (England)
14 KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands)