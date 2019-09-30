UEFA player awards

In 2017, UEFA introduced five new players' awards, aimed at recognising the top performers in UEFA club competitions each season. These new accolades were presented alongside the annual UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Women's Player of the Year awards in Monaco at the end of August 2017.

New awards

The following were presented for the first time during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw on 24 August 2017:

Goalkeeper of the UEFA Champions League season

2017/18: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid and Costa Rica)

2016/17: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus and Italy)

2017/18: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid and Spain)

2016/17: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid and Spain)

2017/18: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid and Croatia)

2016/17: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid and Croatia)

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal)

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal)

The following was presented for the first time during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw on 25 August 2017:

UEFA Europa League Player of the season

2017/18: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid and France)

2016/17: Paul Pogba (Manchester United and France)

Existing awards

The five new competition-specific prizes complement the existing UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year awards. These are for all players who have played in Europe and are based on performances during the previous season across all competitions, both domestically and internationally, at club and national-team levels.

How voting works

The jury for the awards consists of coaches of clubs in the relevant group stages of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists from the European Sports Media (ESM) group representing each of UEFA's member associations. Coaches are not allowed to vote for players from their own team