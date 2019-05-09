Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. The player with the higher overall score was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 7 points

Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 12 points

Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 6 points

Defender: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) – 7 points

Midfielder: Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – 17 points

Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – 11 points

Midfielder: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 6 points

Midfielder: Dele Alli (Tottenham) – 8 points

Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 6 points

Forward: Divock Origi (Liverpool) – 10 points

Forward: Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 5 points

