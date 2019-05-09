Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 9 May 2019
There are some particularly high-scorers in this team after a phenomenal week of action.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. The player with the higher overall score was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 7 points
Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 12 points
Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 6 points
Defender: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) – 7 points
Midfielder: Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – 17 points
Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – 11 points
Midfielder: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – 6 points
Midfielder: Dele Alli (Tottenham) – 8 points
Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 6 points
Forward: Divock Origi (Liverpool) – 10 points
Forward: Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 5 points