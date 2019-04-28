UCLfantasy Captain Marvel: matchday 11

With just four teams remaining in this season's UEFA Champions League, selecting the right captain for your Fantasy squads is more important than ever. To that end, we've singled out our leading candidate from each of the semi-finalists.

TUESDAY 30 APRIL

Christian Eriksen (€9.0m) vs Ajax (H)

In the absence of the injured Harry Kane, it has fallen on Spurs' supporting cast to provide the goods, and with Son Heung-Min suspended for this first leg against Ajax, much of the creative burden will fall on Christian Eriksen. The Dane has shown his class recently, with two goals and five assists in his last eight games in all competitions. Additionally, Mauricio Pochettino's men will be desperate to bounce back after West Ham ended their 100% record at their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home on Saturday, so expect them to come out firing.

Dušan Tadić (€7.8m) vs Tottenham (A)

While Ajax might be viewed in some quarters as the surprise package in the UEFA Champions League this season, their swashbuckling performances have more than deserved a first appearance in the semi-finals since 1996/97. Tadić has been their main source of goals in the campaign, with only Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi boasting more at this stage of the competition. In fact, four of the Serbian's six goals and three of his four assists have come away from home, which bodes well for his captaincy credentials heading into matchday 11.

WEDNESDAY 1 MAY

Lionel Messi (€11.8m) vs Liverpool (H)

There's not a great deal more to say about Lionel Messi that we haven't already said in previous articles when it comes to his armband potential, but consider these supporting facts should you still remain unconvinced: Messi is the top scorer in the competition this season (ten goals), the top #UCLfantasy scorer (64 points) and the top scorer in the top five European leagues (34 goals). If that isn't enough, the Argentinian has scored 24 times against English clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

Mohamed Salah (€11.1m) vs Barcelona (A)

Having said all that, Salah does represent a tempting captaincy alternative to Messi in Wednesday's match, as the Egyptian is the leading points scorer among #UCLfantasy midfielders this season. After enduring something of a barren spell by his standards, Salah has found his groove again with five goals and four assists in his last six games in all competitions as Liverpool fight for silverware both domestically and in Europe. Last year's finalists will likely aim to hit Barcelona on the break as they seek to exploit the large Camp Nou pitch, and Salah will be at the forefront of that approach in what promises to be an intriguing first leg.