Barcelona in sight of unique double

Barcelona will play their first UEFA Women's Champions League final on 18 May in Budapest and could help the club halfway to a unique double.

Never before have a club reached the major men's and women's UEFA finals in the same season, and no side have planted both titles on their roll of honour. But should Barcelona get past Liverpool on Tuesday in the men's semi-finals, they will have achieved the former of those feats. Then, if Barcelona beat women's holders Lyon and the men claim their sixth European crown, history will truly have been made.

Arsenal are currently the only club to have played at any time in both finals, losing the UEFA Champions League decider to Barça in 2006 but winning what was then the UEFA Women's Cup the following year. However, even they never got to both finals in the same season.

In fact, up until 26 April the Blaugrana were actually on course to lift four UEFA club titles, but on that day they fell in the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League and the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Even so, in 2014 they had won both those competitions (the small-sided tournament then known as the UEFA Futsal Cup), the only time one club have lifted UEFA trophies in multiple disciplines in the same campaign.

By winning the women's final, Barcelona would also became the first club to have landed six of UEFA's European titles. They already have the UEFA Champions League, European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Cup and UEFA Youth League in their trophy cabinet, whereas Chelsea have claimed the UEFA Europa League but never entered the futsal competition and have lost in the last two women's semis.

Meanwhile, two Portuguese sides have joined the list of winners of UEFA competitions in multiple disciplines, thanks to Porto's UEFA Youth League triumph and Sporting CP's UEFA Futsal Champions League success. With Benfica having previously secured the futsal crown, Portugal now boasts three of the six clubs to have won UEFA trophies in men's senior football and another discipline.

There is another mark, too, that Barcelona would relish should they win both finals in Budapest and Madrid: they currently have 18 UEFA European club trophies at all levels and disciplines; two victories would move them to 20, one above Real Madrid's record.

Teams that have won men's and non-men's competitions

Barcelona: UCL, CWC, SCUP, FUT, UYL

Chelsea: UCL, CWC, UEL, SCUP, UYL

Porto: UCL, UEL, UYL

Arsenal: CWC, UWCL

Benfica: UCL, FUT

Sporting CP: CWC, FUT

Most overall trophies: UCL, CWC, UEL, SCUP, UWCL, FUT, UYL

Real Madrid 19 (13, 0, 2, 4, 0, 0, 0)

Barcelona 18 (5, 4, 0, 5, 0, 2, 2) – also won Inter-Cities Fairs Cup

AC Milan 14 (7, 2, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0)

Liverpool 11 (5, 0, 3, 3, 0, 0, 0)

Juventus 8 (2, 1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0)

Key: UCL=European Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEL=UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup was not a UEFA competition), CWC=European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, SCUP=UEFA Super Cup, UWCL=UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League, FUT=UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League, UYL=UEFA Youth League