Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 2 May 2019
Article summary
Barcelona and Ajax unsurprisingly dominate the #UCLfantasy semi-final first-leg Team of the Week.
Article top media content
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. The player with the higher overall score was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 7 points
Defender: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) – 6 points
Defender: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) – 6 points
Defender: Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) – 6 points
Defender: Daley Blind (Ajax) – 6 points
Defender: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 8 points
Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 6 points
Midfielder: Donny van de Beek (Ajax) – 8 points
Midfielder: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) – 3 points
Forward: Luis Suárez (Barcelona) – 8 points
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 10 points