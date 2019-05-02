Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 2 May 2019

Barcelona and Ajax unsurprisingly dominate the #UCLfantasy semi-final first-leg Team of the Week.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. The player with the higher overall score was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 7 points

Defender: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) – 6 points
Defender: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) – 6 points
Defender: Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) – 6 points
Defender: Daley Blind (Ajax) – 6 points
Defender: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 8 points

Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 6 points
Midfielder: Donny van de Beek (Ajax) – 8 points
Midfielder: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) – 3 points

Forward: Luis Suárez (Barcelona) – 8 points
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 10 points

