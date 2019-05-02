Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. The player with the higher overall score was selected when two or more were tied on matchweek points. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 7 points

Defender: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) – 6 points

Defender: Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) – 6 points

Defender: Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) – 6 points

Defender: Daley Blind (Ajax) – 6 points

Defender: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 8 points

Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 6 points

Midfielder: Donny van de Beek (Ajax) – 8 points

Midfielder: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) – 3 points

Forward: Luis Suárez (Barcelona) – 8 points

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 10 points

CHECK YOUR FANTASY SCORE