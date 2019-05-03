2019 final: Estadio Metropolitano

Key details

Final: 21:00CET, Saturday 1 June

Takes place at Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

Madrid is ...

• The capital city of Spain and the fourth most-visited city in Europe.

• The sixth largest city in the UEFA area, with a population of around three million.

• First referred to in the middle ages as 'Magerit' – meaning 'place of plentiful water' in Arabic.

• The birthplace of Plácido Domingo, Julio and Enrique Iglesias, Fernando Verdasco, Penélope Cruz and Raúl González.

• Twinned with Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, New York, Rabat and Tripoli, among others.

• The second city to host its fifth European Cup final after London, the Santiago Bernabéu having staged the match in 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.

Where is it

On the River Manzanares, in the middle of Spain, Madrid is the largest city in the Iberian peninsula. It is just shy of 3,000km from last season's final venue, Kyiv, and around 2,750km from the 2020 final host city, Istanbul.

Getting to and around Madrid

The busy Madrid–Barajas airport is not far from the Estadio Metropolitano, while the city is also served by an excellent high-speed rail service, and has good road links to France and Portugal. A major commuter hub, it also has a well developed local transport network, with an extensive metro system and buses ensuring that it can be easily navigated without a car.