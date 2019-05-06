UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

Just two matchdays remain for #UCLfantasy managers as we reach the semi-final second legs, so where should you play it safe and where might you take a risk? UEFA.com investigates.

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

Alisson Becker (€5.9m) vs Barcelona (H)

The Liverpool keeper is the second most selected goalkeeper from the four remaining teams. Facing a three-goal deficit from the first leg, both goals and a clean sheet will be needed if the Reds are to stand any chance of progression. With Barcelona averaging over six shots on target per match, points through saves made are also highly likely.

Potential differential

Andre Onana (€4.6m) vs Tottenham (H)

Owned by 11% of #UCLfantasy managers, only Tottenham's Hugo Lloris has a lower ownership percentage. Ajax and Onana come into the second leg having kept a clean sheet in the first. Tottenham's form has been patchy away from home in recent weeks, with the club losing their last five matches on their travels in all competitions, failing to score in the last two.

DEFENDERS

Popular pick

Virgil van Dijk (€6.2m) vs Barcelona (H)

Liverpool's defensive form in this season's UEFA Champions League has been excellent, with Jürgen Klopp's men posting four clean sheets and shipping just two goals in their five home games. At the heart of this record is their Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk. The Professional Footballers' Association's players' player of the year will look to lead from the front as Liverpool attempt a miraculous comeback at Anfield.

Potential differential

Danny Rose (€4.6m) vs Ajax (a)

For our differential pick, we've gone with Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, one of the lowest owned assets still in the competition. The Englishman has recorded four assists in the Premier League this term and played the first leg against Ajax more like a winger than a full-back. Given licence to push forward and costing just €4.6m, the defender could represent a shrewd investment.

MIDFIELDERS

Popular pick

Sadio Mané (€9.1m) vs Barcelona (H)

Already on the radar of most Fantasy managers, Mané and Liverpool need goals early and often in their second leg tie against Barcelona. The Senegalese international has been on fine form in this UEFA Champions League campaign, with four goals and one assist to his name. And with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah missing for the match on Tuesday, even more responsibility will fall on Mané to be the man to step up and score the goals.

Potential differential

Heung-Min Son (€8.1m) vs Ajax (a)

The Korean represents a midfield option who will be playing out of position as he spearheads Tottenham's attack on Wednesday night. Son has four goals in his last four UEFA Champions League matches and will be welcomed back after sitting out the first leg through suspension. Having conceded in each of their last five home games in all competitions, Ajax will offer chances to Spurs and unlike in the first leg, it will be Son seeking to capitalise on them.

FORWARDS

Popular pick

Lionel Messi (€11.9m) vs Liverpool (a)

Our popular pick is once again Lionel Messi; how could it not be? Owned by a staggering 56% of #UCLfantasy managers, Messi is in 41% more teams than the second highest forward on the list – Dušan Tadić of Ajax. A brace for the Argentinian in the first leg against Liverpool took Messi's tally to six goals, two assists and 38 points since the knockout stage began – an average of 9.50 points per game.

Potential differential

David Neres (€7.1m) vs Tottenham (H)

As with last week, David Neres is a budget friendly option who has had a knack of finding the net in the UEFA Champions League this season. Furthermore, Ajax are now unbeaten in their last seven home matches in all competitions, scoring an incredible 25 goals in that same period – an average of 3.57 per game.

