Liverpool's five European Cup final wins

Liverpool have the chance to make third-place on the all-time European Cup/UEFA Champions League leaderboard all their own with a win in Madrid.

The Reds are one of three teams to have won Europe's top club competition five times and are making their ninth final appearance – edging ahead of Barcelona.

Most European Cup/UEFA Champions League final wins by club:

13: Real Madrid (16 final appearances in total)

7: AC Milan (11 final appearances in total)

5= Barcelona (8 final appearances in total)

5= Bayern München (10 final appearances in total)

5= Liverpool (9 final appearances in total)

Liverpool's five final wins

1976/77: Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

(McDermott 28, Smith 65, Neal 83p; Simonsen 51)

Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence in 1977 ©Getty Images

In what was star forward Kevin Keegan's final game before heading to Germany to join Hamburg, Bob Paisley's team repeated their 1973 UEFA Cup final success against Gladbach. Allan Simonsen cancelled out Terry McDermott's opener in Rome, and it took a great Ray Clemence save to deny Uli Stieleke before Liverpool resumed control. Tommy Smith headed their second from a corner, and Phil Neal made the result certain from the penalty spot.

1977/78 Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge

(Dalglish 64)

The Belgian side managed to frustrate the reigning European champions in the first half at Wembley, but goalkeeper Birger Jensen's heroic performance was to be in vain. Not long after Lajos Kű had spurned Club Brugge's best opportunity, Graeme Souness set up Kenny Dalglish for what proved to be the clincher on 64 minutes. Phil Thompson cleared a Jan Sørensen effort off the line as the clock ran down, and the Merseysiders were not to be denied.

1980/81: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

(Kennedy 81)

Bob Paisley takes the plaudits in 1981 ©Getty Images

Paisley became the first manager to lift the European Cup for a third time, but it was not a game he would have enjoyed watching much, the two teams effectively cancelling each other out for long spells at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Left-back Alan Kennedy was the unlikely hero, making an unexpected run into the box to receive a Ray Kennedy throw, skipping through a challenge and scoring from a tight angle.

1983/84: Roma 1-1 Liverpool (aet, 2-4 pens)

(Pruzzo 43; Neal 14)

The Reds repeated their 1977 triumph in the Italian capital, though the final was settled on penalties for the first time. Phil Neal scrambled Liverpool in front inside 15 minutes, before Roberto Pruzzo headed the local heroes level before the break. However, Joe Fagan's side benefited from goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar's eye-catching shoot-out technique, Alan Kennedy converting the winner after two Roma players had failed.

The Miracle of Istanbul: watch 2005 final highlights

2004/05 AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, 2-3 pens)

(Maldini 1, Crespo 39 44; Gerrard 54, Šmicer 56, Xabi Alonso 60)



Rafael Benítez's boys did not surrender after going into the interval 3-0 down, coming out transformed. Steven Gerrard nodded their first and it was game on after Vladimír Šmicer pulled a second one back from distance. Xabi Alonso then levelled, tidying up after his penalty was saved. Once it went to spot kicks, Milan buckled; they missed their first two and Jerzy Dudek's save from Andriy Shevchenko completed the 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

Liverpool's three final defeats

1984/85: Juventus 1-0 Liverpool (Brussels)

2006/07: AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool (Athens)

2017/18: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (Kyiv)