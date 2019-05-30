Highlights: Spurs and Liverpool's roads to the final
Thursday 30 May 2019
It's not been plain sailing for either finalist en route to Madrid – look back on a topsy-turvy campaign for Spurs and Liverpool.
Tottenham and Liverpool have both had roller-coaster rides to Madrid – take a look back at a dramatic campaign for this season's UEFA Champions League finalists.
Click on an individual match link to watch highlights.
Group stage
Tottenham: Group B runners-up
Inter 2-1 Tottenham
Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona
PSV 2-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 2-1 PSV
Tottenham 1-0 Inter
Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham
Liverpool: Group C runners-up
Liverpool 3-2 Paris
Napoli 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 4-0 Crvena zvezda
Crvena zvezda 2-0 Liverpool
Paris 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
Round of 16
Tottenham 3-0 Dortmund
Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 0-4)
Liverpool 0-0 Bayern
Bayern 1-3 Liverpool (agg: 1-3)
Quarter-finals
Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)
Liverpool 2-0 Porto
Porto 1-4 Liverpool (agg: 1-6)
Semi-finals
Tottenham 0-1 Ajax
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (agg: 4-3)
