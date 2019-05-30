Highlights: Spurs and Liverpool's roads to the final

Tottenham and Liverpool have both had roller-coaster rides to Madrid – take a look back at a dramatic campaign for this season's UEFA Champions League finalists.

Click on an individual match link to watch highlights.

Group stage

Tottenham: Group B runners-up

Inter 2-1 Tottenham

Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona

PSV 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham 2-1 PSV

Tottenham 1-0 Inter

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all of Liverpool's goals en route to Madrid

Liverpool: Group C runners-up

Liverpool 3-2 Paris

Napoli 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Crvena zvezda

Crvena zvezda 2-0 Liverpool

Paris 2-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

Round of 16

Tottenham 3-0 Dortmund

Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 0-4)

Liverpool 0-0 Bayern

Bayern 1-3 Liverpool (agg: 1-3)

Quarter-finals

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch every Spurs goal of their campaign

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)

Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Porto 1-4 Liverpool (agg: 1-6)

Semi-finals

Tottenham 0-1 Ajax

Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (agg: 4-3)

Highlights of the final will be available to watch on UEFA.com from midnight where you are.