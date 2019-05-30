Highlights: Spurs and Liverpool's roads to the final

Thursday 30 May 2019

It's not been plain sailing for either finalist en route to Madrid – look back on a topsy-turvy campaign for Spurs and Liverpool.

Liverpool have had their share of hairy moments en route to the final
Liverpool have had their share of hairy moments en route to the final ©AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham and Liverpool have both had roller-coaster rides to Madrid – take a look back at a dramatic campaign for this season's UEFA Champions League finalists.

Click on an individual match link to watch highlights.

Group stage

Tottenham: Group B runners-up
Inter 2-1 Tottenham
Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona
PSV 2-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 2-1 PSV
Tottenham 1-0 Inter
Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham

Watch all of Liverpool's goals en route to Madrid
Watch all of Liverpool's goals en route to Madrid

Liverpool: Group C runners-up
Liverpool 3-2 Paris
Napoli 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 4-0 Crvena zvezda
Crvena zvezda 2-0 Liverpool
Paris 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

Round of 16

Tottenham 3-0 Dortmund
Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 0-4)

Liverpool 0-0 Bayern
Bayern 1-3 Liverpool (agg: 1-3)

Quarter-finals

Watch every Spurs goal of their campaign
Watch every Spurs goal of their campaign

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City
Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)

Liverpool 2-0 Porto
Porto 1-4 Liverpool (agg: 1-6)

Semi-finals

Tottenham 0-1 Ajax
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (agg: 4-3)

Highlights of the final will be available to watch on UEFA.com from midnight where you are.

