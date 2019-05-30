Who can win a Champions League and Nations League double?

Thursday 30 May 2019

Ten players can still win an unprecedented UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League double this summer.

Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are on the hunt for silverware with Liverpool and the Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are on the hunt for silverware with Liverpool and the Netherlands ©Getty Images

Just 18 players have ever won a European Cup and World Cup or UEFA European Championship double in the same year, with Raphaël Varane the latest member of an elite club following his triumphs with Real Madrid and France in 2018.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL SITE

This summer there is a new double up for grabs, with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League trophies set to be hoisted aloft in the first nine days of June. UEFA.com considers which players might just get their hands on both.

BY CLUB

Spurs and Liverpool ready for Madrid showdown
Spurs and Liverpool ready for Madrid showdown

Tottenham
Dele Alli
Eric Dier
Harry Kane
Danny Rose

Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Joe Gomez
Jordan Henderson
Xherdan Shaqiri
Virgil van Dijk
Georginio Wijnaldum

BY NATION

Watch all of England's Nations League goals
Watch all of England's Nations League goals

England
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Dele Alli
Eric Dier
Joe Gomez
Jordan Henderson
Harry Kane
Danny Rose

Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk
Georginio Wijnaldum

Switzerland
Xherdan Shaqiri

Check out all the confirmed UEFA Nations League Finals squads.

