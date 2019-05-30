Who can win a Champions League and Nations League double?

Just 18 players have ever won a European Cup and World Cup or UEFA European Championship double in the same year, with Raphaël Varane the latest member of an elite club following his triumphs with Real Madrid and France in 2018.

This summer there is a new double up for grabs, with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League trophies set to be hoisted aloft in the first nine days of June. UEFA.com considers which players might just get their hands on both.

BY CLUB

Spurs and Liverpool ready for Madrid showdown

Tottenham

Dele Alli

Eric Dier

Harry Kane

Danny Rose

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Joe Gomez

Jordan Henderson

Xherdan Shaqiri

Virgil van Dijk

Georginio Wijnaldum

BY NATION

Watch all of England's Nations League goals

England

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Dele Alli

Eric Dier

Joe Gomez

Jordan Henderson

Harry Kane

Danny Rose

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk

Georginio Wijnaldum

Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri

Check out all the confirmed UEFA Nations League Finals squads.